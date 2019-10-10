fbpx

Haze in S’pore worsens on Sep. 22, 1h PM 2.5 hit mid-section ‘elevated’ levels in S’pore at 3pm

Hais, haze.

Melanie Lim | September 22, 05:15 pm

It’s been a week and the haze is obviously not over us.

Haze back with a vengeance in S’pore on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019

S’pore ranked 6th worst in world for air quality & pollution due to haze

It continues to linger in the air and the air quality once again worsened in Singapore on Sep. 22.

Air quality worsens as of 3pm

As of 3pm on Sep. 22, 2019, the 24-hour PSI crossing over to the “unhealthy range” of 101-200:

Image via haze.gov.sg

One-hour PM2.5 readings have also reached mid-section of “elevated” levels in all parts of the country after the past two days of ‘normal’ levels.

Image via haze.gov.sg

At around 5pm, there was a slight improvement shown from PM2.5 readings but the PM 2.5 concentrations across Singapore remain in the ‘elevated’ range.

Overall PSI at various parts of Singapore remains in the ‘unhealthy’ range.

PM2.5 refers to tiny air particles that are less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter.

If you are making plans, you should refer to 1-hour PM 2.5 concentration readings instead.

For those who have chronic heart or lung conditions, you might want to stay indoors and avoid strenuous activities this afternoon.

For more information, check out haze.gov.sg or NEA’s Twitter for regular updates.

Poor visibility & burning smell are not necessarily good indicators of PSI levels

Top image by Zheng Zhangxin

About Melanie Lim

Melanie likes taking and editing photos for Instagram.

