Haze in S’pore worsens on Sep. 22, 1h PM 2.5 hit mid-section ‘elevated’ levels in S’pore at 3pm

It’s been a week and the haze is obviously not over us.

It continues to linger in the air and the air quality once again worsened in Singapore on Sep. 22.

Air quality worsens as of 3pm

As of 3pm on Sep. 22, 2019, the 24-hour PSI crossing over to the “unhealthy range” of 101-200:

One-hour PM2.5 readings have also reached mid-section of “elevated” levels in all parts of the country after the past two days of ‘normal’ levels.

At around 5pm, there was a slight improvement shown from PM2.5 readings but the PM 2.5 concentrations across Singapore remain in the ‘elevated’ range.

Overall PSI at various parts of Singapore remains in the ‘unhealthy’ range.

Advertisement

PM2.5 refers to tiny air particles that are less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter.

If you are making plans, you should refer to 1-hour PM 2.5 concentration readings instead.

For those who have chronic heart or lung conditions, you might want to stay indoors and avoid strenuous activities this afternoon.

For more information, check out haze.gov.sg or NEA’s Twitter for regular updates.

Top image by Zheng Zhangxin