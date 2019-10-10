S’pore ranked 6th worst in world for air quality & pollution due to haze

As of 11:40am on Sep. 19, Singapore had the sixth worst air quality of all major cities worldwide, according to air pollution app, AirVisual.

Haze improving, but still unhealthy

AirVisual measures, ranks and shows the live air quality city ranking worldwide, using the United States’ Air Quality Index (AQI).

Singapore’s US AQI is at 141 and is labelled as “unhealthy for sensitive groups”.

However, the AQI is a different measurement from PSI, which is used in Singapore in tandem with PM2.5 measurements.

As of 11am on Sep. 19, the PM2.5 reading ranged from 24 to 37 across the island, which are all within the normal range.

However, the 24-hour PSI was between 114 and 132, which remains in the unhealthy range.

The Straits Times reported that the National Environment Agency (NEA) advises the public to cut down on outdoor activities as PSI reading of 101 to 200 is in the unhealthy range.

Other affected cities

However, the haze situation is much worse in Malaysia.

Two Malaysian cities are ranked in the top 10 by AirVisual, with Kuching having the worst air quality in the world, moving up from second place the day before.

Kuala Lumpur, which was ranked first previously, is now on seventh place.

On Sep. 18, The Star reported that a total of 2,459 schools in Selangor, Putrajaya, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Kedah, Perak, Negri Sembilan and Sarawak were scheduled to be closed, following the Air Pollutant Index (API) exceeding 200 in those areas.

The school closure affects a total of 1,732,842 students.