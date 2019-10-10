fbpx

A funny side effect of haze is that S’pore becomes a lot less hot

The haze keeps the sun away.

Belmont Lay | September 14, 06:28 pm

The haze is back in Singapore with a vengeance on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.

According to the National Environment Agency’s latest update at close to 6pm, the 24-hr PSI had risen to 87-106 in the Moderate and Unhealthy ranges.

This is accompanied by the 1-hr PM2.5 concentration readings of 77-133 µg/m3, in Band II (Elevated) — a slight fall from 90-158µg/m3 just two hours earlier.

Cooler temperatures

Outdoor activities might have to be reduced or cut out completely altogether to minimise haze exposure, especially among the elderly, pregnant women and children.

But one odd observation is undeniable: Singapore on Saturday was a lot less hot and stuffy as a result of the haze, which has been doing the strange job of keeping the sun out very adequately the whole day.

The haze is clearly a double-edged sword: While your eyes, throat and nose get irritated, they are getting irritated at a not unnecessarily hot weather conditions.

Haze is a good sun blocker

The past few days before the weekend has seen temperatures easily hitting 33°C in Singapore.

The Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 weather outlook so far indicates that the highest temperature is only 30.5°C:

Compared to the four-day weather outlook in Singapore, when the haze clears up by Wednesday, the highest temperatures will soar to 35°C:

But could Saturday’s cooler weather be the result of rain clouds?

A check with the weather.gov.sg website showed that there was close to zero rain areas, and the only weather condition prevalent island-wide is the haze:

The best advice for the remainder of Saturday is to keep your doors and windows closed and enjoy the cooler temperatures, and hopefully some rain in your area can clear up the haze.

Top photo via @charlie_set

