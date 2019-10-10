fbpx

Back

S$5 for 4pc oysters & S$6.80 mini lobsters with buns at Halal eatery in AMK Hub

Sounds good, looks good.

Ashley Tan | September 18, 04:57 pm

Events

The Best of You Exhibition

19 September 2019 - 22 September 2019, 1000h-2100h

Our Tampines Hub

Upsurge

Share

If you’re feeling peckish for some fancy seafood but aren’t willing to part with too much money, here’s an eatery that will provide a solution.

Gosh! By Seafood Hunter is a halal eatery in Ang Mo Kio Hub serving up affordable seafood dishes that won’t burn a hole in your pocket.

Photo from Gosh! By Seafood Hunter / FB

Affordable seafood

Here are some of the dishes on their menu.

In a new twist to the conventional nasi lemak, Gosh! sells mini lobster nasi lemak (pictured below), which costs S$9.80, as well as breaded oyster nasi lemak for S$5.80.

Photo from @maioutfitj / IG

They also sell S$6.80 mini lobster served with mantou drenched in chili crab sauce. You can choose to swap the mantou for rice.

Photo from @maioutfitj / IG

One of the new promotions Gosh! has is four pieces of half-shell oysters for S$5.

Two of the oysters come slathered in cheese, while the other two are cooked in garlic butter.

Photo from Louis Stan Lee / FB

More nasi lemak dishes and snack cups

For those not as keen on lobster or oyster, Gosh! sells chicken and fish dishes as well.

They serve nasi lemak with fried chicken wings or butter curry chicken, at S$4.80 and S$5.80 respectively.

They sell salmon nasi lemak too, at S$9.80.

You can even top off the nasi lemak meal with a canned drink for S$0.50.

Photo from Louis Stan Lee / FB

If you aren’t looking for a full meal and just something small to whet your appetite, Gosh! sells snack cups too.

You can choose from mantou, spring rolls, seafood wanton, cheese seafood tofu or fish balls, with each cup going for S$2.50.

All snack cups come with a small dip of chili crab sauce as well.

Here’s the full menu for your perusal.

Photo from Louis Stan Lee / FB

And good news, the shop is halal-certified.

Berita Harian readers need only show this article (below) featuring Gosh! to staff at the shop to get a set of breaded oysters worth S$5 for free.

Note that this promotion is only offered to customers with an existing purchase.

It will continue until Sep. 22, 2019, on a while stocks last basis.

Photo from Seafood Hunter / FB

Address: 53 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, #B2-48, AMK Hub, Singapore 569933

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/goshbyseafoodhunter/

Top photo from Louis Stan Lee / FB and @maioutfitj / IG

About Ashley Tan

Ashley can't go a week without McDonalds.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

SPCA only full-time vet sees 25 to 35 animals daily, shares behind-the-scenes details

Thank you Dr Bel! :')

September 18, 04:46 pm

New roads, viaduct & 6.5km cycling paths to be built in Changi region by 2026

Changi residents can look forward to new roads and more active mobility networks.

September 18, 04:29 pm

New S'pore transport app Zipster to launch S$50-S$100/month unlimited rides plans in 2020

Like concession pass.

September 18, 04:06 pm

Indonesia's haze so bad orangutans suffering from respiratory infections, rescuers say

The rescue foundation in Kalimantan cares for 335 orangutans.

September 18, 03:02 pm

iPhone 11 price in S'pore: Telcos selling iPhone 11 for S$0 upfront but S$238/month for 2 years

Delaying the impact of a new iPhone on your wallet.

September 18, 02:44 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close