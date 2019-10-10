S$5 for 4pc oysters & S$6.80 mini lobsters with buns at Halal eatery in AMK Hub

If you’re feeling peckish for some fancy seafood but aren’t willing to part with too much money, here’s an eatery that will provide a solution.

Gosh! By Seafood Hunter is a halal eatery in Ang Mo Kio Hub serving up affordable seafood dishes that won’t burn a hole in your pocket.

Affordable seafood

Here are some of the dishes on their menu.

In a new twist to the conventional nasi lemak, Gosh! sells mini lobster nasi lemak (pictured below), which costs S$9.80, as well as breaded oyster nasi lemak for S$5.80.

They also sell S$6.80 mini lobster served with mantou drenched in chili crab sauce. You can choose to swap the mantou for rice.

One of the new promotions Gosh! has is four pieces of half-shell oysters for S$5.

Two of the oysters come slathered in cheese, while the other two are cooked in garlic butter.

More nasi lemak dishes and snack cups

For those not as keen on lobster or oyster, Gosh! sells chicken and fish dishes as well.

They serve nasi lemak with fried chicken wings or butter curry chicken, at S$4.80 and S$5.80 respectively.

They sell salmon nasi lemak too, at S$9.80.

You can even top off the nasi lemak meal with a canned drink for S$0.50.

If you aren’t looking for a full meal and just something small to whet your appetite, Gosh! sells snack cups too.

You can choose from mantou, spring rolls, seafood wanton, cheese seafood tofu or fish balls, with each cup going for S$2.50.

All snack cups come with a small dip of chili crab sauce as well.

Here’s the full menu for your perusal.

And good news, the shop is halal-certified.

Berita Harian readers need only show this article (below) featuring Gosh! to staff at the shop to get a set of breaded oysters worth S$5 for free.

Note that this promotion is only offered to customers with an existing purchase.

It will continue until Sep. 22, 2019, on a while stocks last basis.

Address: 53 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, #B2-48, AMK Hub, Singapore 569933

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/goshbyseafoodhunter/

Top photo from Louis Stan Lee / FB and @maioutfitj / IG