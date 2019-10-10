fbpx

Back

Google celebrates 25th anniversary of ‘Friends’ with Easter eggs

Some of us weren't even born yet.

Syahindah Ishak | September 20, 05:00 pm

Events

The Best of You Exhibition

19 September 2019 - 22 September 2019, 1000h-2100h

Our Tampines Hub

Upsurge

Share

Popular 90s sitcom Friends is celebrating its 25th anniversary this Sep. 22, 2019.

To mark this occasion, Google created some Easter eggs to get people googling because they can and they will.

Surprise from Google

If you search any of the Friends characters’ names on Google, you’ll notice that there’s something a little extra on each of their Wikipedia pages.

For example, if you search “Phoebe Buffay” — the character played by Lisa Kudrow — on Google, you will see this:

Click on the small guitar and a smelly cat will pop up on screen, dancing to Phoebe’s infamous song Smelly Cat.

Fans of Ross Geller will remember the iconic “pivot” scene when they search the character’s name on Google.

There is a small couch on his Wikipedia page:

When you click on the sofa, the whole page turns sideways as you hear Ross screaming “Pivot!” in the background.

Meanwhile, Joey is all about food:

Monica is all about cleaning:

Who could forget Chandler’s duck and chick:

And of course, “The Rachel” haircut:

Seriously, could this be anymore cool?

With Augmented Reality and 5G connectivity in the future, of course it can.

Celebrating 25 years

The first episode of Friends was released on Sep. 22, 1994.

To pay tribute to the show’s anniversary, some of the starring actors posted the same group photo on Instagram:

My eyes… MY EYES!

Top photo (left) via CNN.

About Syahindah Ishak

Syahindah has an intense fear of heights so she's thankful she's short.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Woman finds cash left behind in Tampines OCBC ATM, posts on Facebook she is returning it to bank

She retrieved the cash in a moment of anxiousness.

September 20, 04:50 pm

White Rabbit pop-up store coming to S'pore in Oct. 2019 with milk tea & merchandise

Is this the real life?

September 20, 04:07 pm

Man who pre-ordered iPhone 11 jumps to first in queue at Apple Orchard, ahead of hundreds who waited overnight

The customers trooped in in a single file when the store opened.

September 20, 03:48 pm

S'poreans without VEP by Oct. 1, 2019 can use confirmation slip to enter JB without getting fined

The registration process was filled with problems.

September 20, 03:17 pm

Man ruthlessly slaps his dog with slipper in Pasir Ris

He shouldn't have a dog.

September 20, 02:58 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close