Google celebrates 25th anniversary of ‘Friends’ with Easter eggs

Popular 90s sitcom Friends is celebrating its 25th anniversary this Sep. 22, 2019.

To mark this occasion, Google created some Easter eggs to get people googling because they can and they will.

Surprise from Google

If you search any of the Friends characters’ names on Google, you’ll notice that there’s something a little extra on each of their Wikipedia pages.

For example, if you search “Phoebe Buffay” — the character played by Lisa Kudrow — on Google, you will see this:

Click on the small guitar and a smelly cat will pop up on screen, dancing to Phoebe’s infamous song Smelly Cat.

Fans of Ross Geller will remember the iconic “pivot” scene when they search the character’s name on Google.

There is a small couch on his Wikipedia page:

When you click on the sofa, the whole page turns sideways as you hear Ross screaming “Pivot!” in the background.

Meanwhile, Joey is all about food:

Monica is all about cleaning:

Who could forget Chandler’s duck and chick:

And of course, “The Rachel” haircut:

Seriously, could this be anymore cool?

With Augmented Reality and 5G connectivity in the future, of course it can.

Celebrating 25 years

The first episode of Friends was released on Sep. 22, 1994.

To pay tribute to the show’s anniversary, some of the starring actors posted the same group photo on Instagram:

My eyes… MY EYES!

Top photo (left) via CNN.