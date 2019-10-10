fbpx

Back

11-year-old girl in M’sia fakes attempted kidnapping by 8 men to skip Arabic class

The girl further claimed she was rescued by an old man.

Matthias Ang |Fasiha Nazren | September 13, 02:03 pm

Events

The Best of You Exhibition

19 September 2019 - 22 September 2019, 1000h-2100h

Our Tampines Hub

Upsurge

Share

An 11-year-old girl has faked her own attempted kidnapping by eight men to avoid attending Arabic language class at a religious school in the town of Kapar, Malaysia.

Not interested in attending class

According to The New Straits Times, the girl was not interested in attending the class, which is taught as an additional subject at school.

Claimed she was kidnapped by eight Indian men

In a handwritten note that was posted online to Facebook, the girl alleged that the incident had occurred in front of her school on Sept. 7, with the eight men arriving in two vans.

Additionally, one of the men was wearing a mask.

The girl further stated that two of the men from the group had purportedly tried to grab her.

However, an elderly man had supposedly come to her rescue.

She also alleged that the men were all Malaysian Indians.

Source: ‎Gabungan Anak Terengganu (Original) Facebook

The same day subsequently saw the girl’s mother file a police report, at Klang Utara district police headquarters.

Story found to be fake six days later

NST further reported that the girl’s account was subsequently found to be fake six days later by the police.

Klang Utara district police chief Assistant Commissioner Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh added that the girl confessed to making up the story.

Nurulhuda said: “She had confessed that her abduction claims were untrue and it was deliberately made up to get the attention of her family.”

She also noted that the sharing of the girl’s note on social media constituted a potential offence of fake news, under Section 233 of Malaysia’s Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Pig & cow DNA found in White Rabbit candy, M'sian Deputy Minister claims

Not halal.

September 13, 01:52 pm

S'pore teacher shares what it's like to spend 6 years teaching inmates in prison

She encounters students of all ages.

September 13, 01:16 pm

Disney animation exhibition at ArtScience Museum from Oct. 26, 2019 - March 29, 2020

Magic come to life.

September 13, 12:23 pm

Woman, 53, fractured skull & required 30 stitches after PMD rider startled her

She still suffers from frequent headaches and tires easily.

September 13, 12:17 pm

Child model Ella Gross, 11, uses products worth hundreds of dollars for skincare routine

Even adults can't match up to this level.

September 13, 11:42 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close