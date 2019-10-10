11-year-old girl in M’sia fakes attempted kidnapping by 8 men to skip Arabic class

An 11-year-old girl has faked her own attempted kidnapping by eight men to avoid attending Arabic language class at a religious school in the town of Kapar, Malaysia.

Not interested in attending class

According to The New Straits Times, the girl was not interested in attending the class, which is taught as an additional subject at school.

Claimed she was kidnapped by eight Indian men

In a handwritten note that was posted online to Facebook, the girl alleged that the incident had occurred in front of her school on Sept. 7, with the eight men arriving in two vans.

Additionally, one of the men was wearing a mask.

The girl further stated that two of the men from the group had purportedly tried to grab her.

However, an elderly man had supposedly come to her rescue.

She also alleged that the men were all Malaysian Indians.

The same day subsequently saw the girl’s mother file a police report, at Klang Utara district police headquarters.

Story found to be fake six days later

NST further reported that the girl’s account was subsequently found to be fake six days later by the police.

Klang Utara district police chief Assistant Commissioner Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh added that the girl confessed to making up the story.

Nurulhuda said: “She had confessed that her abduction claims were untrue and it was deliberately made up to get the attention of her family.”

She also noted that the sharing of the girl’s note on social media constituted a potential offence of fake news, under Section 233 of Malaysia’s Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.