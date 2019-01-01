More gay sex videos released in M’sia, Anwar denies being involved

The long-running sex video saga in Malaysia is showing no signs of letting up.

Advertisement

Six new three-minute clips, featuring two men having sex, were released on WhatsApp in Malaysia on Sept. 5.

The clips were sent to more than 80 reporters and politicians, who were added to a WhatsApp group in the middle of the night.

According to Malaysiakini, the clips appeared to be from the same video that had been sent several times to reporters over the last few months.

Anwar denies involvement in gay sex scandal

Malaysia’s prime minister-in-waiting, Anwar Ibrahim, spoke to reporters in Petaling Jaya regarding the latest batch of scandalous clips released.

He denied his involvement.

Anwar said: “I am not involved, I don’t want to be involved.”

Anwar had also in June rejected allegations of him being involved in disseminating the gay sex video, allegedly involving Malaysian Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali.

Advertisement

Azmin is the Deputy President of the People’s Justice Party (PKR), of which Anwar is the president.

Azmin is seen by some as a political rival to Anwar, as he is a close ally of Malaysian PM Mahathir.

Malaysian gay sex video scandal

The gay sex videos allegedly involving Azmin had been sent to reporters repeatedly for the past few months.

On June 12, Haziq Aziz came forward to confess that he and Azmin were allegedly the men involved in the sex video.

He was arrested at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on June 14.

Azmin has strongly denied the allegations on several occasions that he was involved in the videos. The minister claimed that the videos were part of a vicious campaign to destroy his political career.

Read more about it here:

Cover image via Haziq Aziz/FB, Anwar Ibrahim/FB