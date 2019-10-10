fbpx

Man allegedly bites into screw while eating Garrett Popcorn from Raffles City outlet

The incident occurred more than a month ago.

Belmont Lay | September 14, 04:43 pm

A woman in Singapore has taken to Facebook to post about her husband’s food horror story involving Garrett Popcorn.

The woman, Adeline Toh, wrote on Sept. 13, 2019 that her husband bit into a metal screw while eating Garrett Popcorn bought from the relatively new outlet at Raffles City.

The incident took place on Aug. 1, 2019, according to a photo of the receipt for the S$12 bag of popcorn.

The couple had bought a mix of cheese and macadamia caramel corn flavoured popcorn.

The woman’s husband bit into something hard while eating the popcorn and initially assumed it was an unpopped kernel.

He then spat it out and noticed it was allegedly a metal screw.

Went to see a doctor

The man went for a check-up at the doctor and was administered a tetanus shot.

He also had his teeth checked in case they were chipped from the impact of biting down on the screw.

Toh also put up a doctor’s letter dated Aug. 24 as proof that her husband had to seek medical advice after the incident.

The contents of the letter read:

This is to inform you that the above mentioned was seen at my clinic on 3rd August 2019 for fever. He was concerned as he had almost ingested a rusty nail found in his food prior to this.

Examination was unremarkable, and no fever was detected at the apparent time (the patient had taken paracetamol, an anti-pyretic, prior to consultation).

I gave him a booster vaccination against tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis during the visit, with advice to monitor his symptoms.

He has not had to return to the clinic since 3rd August 2019.

Thank you.

Not satisfied

According to the comments section in the Facebook post, it appears Toh only turned to Facebook more than a month after the incident as her concerns were not satisfactorily addressed by Garrett Popcorn.

We have contacted Garrett Popcorn for comments.

