Metal screw found in Garrett Popcorn from Raffles City outlet an isolated incident: S’pore Food Agency

Investigations couldn't reveal how the screw got into the food in the first place.

Belmont Lay | September 19, 11:14 am

The metal screw found in a packet of Garrett Popcorn bought from Raffles City and bitten into by a man could be an isolated incident, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Wednesday, Sep. 18.

Man allegedly bites into screw while eating Garrett Popcorn from Raffles City outlet

This was after SFA inspected both the Garrett Popcorn food outlet at Raffles City and the central kitchen that supplies the packets of popcorn, according to The Straits Times.

No lapses were found after inspection by the authorities.

“We have advised both the operators of the food outlet and the central kitchen to ensure proper food preparation practices and that there is no contamination of foreign matter in the food sold,” SFA said.

Background

On Friday, Sep. 13, a complaint on Facebook by a woman, Adeline Toh, brought attention to the incident that occurred a month ago in August.

Toh claimed that her husband bit into the metal screw while consuming a piece of caramel popcorn.

He thought it was an unpopped kernel initially.

Garrett Popcorn response

An investigation has been conducted by Garrett Popcorn, but it failed to reveal how the metal screw had entered the packet.

A spokesman told ST: “Upon a thorough investigation, including review of our closed-circuit television and of all internal procedures, we could not find a source of any foreign objects in our Garrett popcorn.”

“We adhere to our strictly enforced inspection protocol, and we value all of our customers’ input. For 70 years, Garrett Popcorn has held safety and food quality paramount.”

Garrett Popcorn had communicated with Toh directly after learning of her concerns.

There was speculation based on the photo that the object could be a dental implant:

The public can report errant food operators to SFA via its online feedback form.

