New ‘Game of Thrones’ series on Targaryen family drama in the works, dragons hopefully featured

Woohoo.

Mandy How | September 13, 04:24 pm

The final episode of Game of Thrones drew mixed reactions, and can be summed up roughly as such:

Photo via The Tab

House Targaryen

For those unsatisfied with the ending after investing years of their life, a new series might help to redeem the franchise.

HBO is close to green lighting a new series, with author George RR Martin as executive producer.

Focusing on House Targaryen and the events leading to the “Dance of Dragons” civil war, the show is a prequel set 300 years before Game of Thrones, Variety reports.

Since the Targaryens are so closely associated with dragons, we’re hoping that the yet-to-be-named series will feature more of the beasts.

This is not the first Game of Thrones spin-off that has made headlines.

HBO previously announced five related prequels, one of which already has a pilot shot, according to Deadline.

Top image via HBO

