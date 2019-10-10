New ‘Game of Thrones’ series on Targaryen family drama in the works, dragons hopefully featured
The final episode of Game of Thrones drew mixed reactions, and can be summed up roughly as such:
House Targaryen
For those unsatisfied with the ending after investing years of their life, a new series might help to redeem the franchise.
HBO is close to green lighting a new series, with author George RR Martin as executive producer.
Focusing on House Targaryen and the events leading to the “Dance of Dragons” civil war, the show is a prequel set 300 years before Game of Thrones, Variety reports.
Since the Targaryens are so closely associated with dragons, we’re hoping that the yet-to-be-named series will feature more of the beasts.
This is not the first Game of Thrones spin-off that has made headlines.
HBO previously announced five related prequels, one of which already has a pilot shot, according to Deadline.
