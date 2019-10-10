fbpx

Fire breaks out at multi-storey house in Wilton Close, near one-north

The house on fire resembles colonial-era black-and-white bungalows.

Jason Fan | September 21, 08:35 pm

A fire broke out at Wilton Close on Saturday evening, Sep. 21.

Wilton Close is about a 10-minute walk away from Mediacorp New Campus.

A multi-storey house that resembles a colonial-era black-and-white bungalow was visibly on fire, with smoke billowing out of the premises.

According to a video taken by CNA, members of the SCDF were already at the scene to put out the fire.

Several bystanders were seen in the vicinity of the fire.

Mothership has reached out to the SCDF and will update this article with further details.

Top image from Google Maps.

