Elderly uncle in hospice care still smokes & drinks, says he ‘will go’ anyway

He said not to 'wait to the last minute to regret anything'.

Guan Zhen Tan | September 11, 03:07 pm

An elderly man in hospice care in Singapore recently dished out some life advice on how to live well.

Living well to the end

Identified by his surname See, the man was part of a photo-documentary by HCA Hospice Care titled, “A Good Day”.

In the Facebook post on him, See is pictured drinking beer at a coffee shop.

The caption, which included some details on See’s life, also revealed that he still smokes and drinks.

“Don’t wait to the last minute to regret anything”

The Facebook post describes See as having lived a colourful life, getting involved in gang movements in the 1950s and 60s before becoming a cargo driver.

He was “living lavishly” in the 70s and 80s, and is now retired and facing the realities of old age.

While smoking and drinking, he apparently jokingly told the photographer to stop taking photos as people might think he is a celebrity.

He also shares why he still drinks and smokes:

“Whether I drink or don’t drink, smoke or don’t smoke, have cancer or no cancer, I will go. My take on life is to do what you enjoy. Don’t wait to the last minute to regret anything.”

Poignant.

Photo series

The photo series aims to share 30 stories about hospice patients and their happy moments in their last days.

These stories will be shared over 30 weeks, to garner support for the hospice in providing more of such joyful moments during the last days of their patients’ lives.

You can see more touching stories from the series here.

Top image via HCA Hospice Care’s Facebook page

