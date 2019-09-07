Pioneer Generation couple walks down aisle & renews wedding vows after 54 years of marriage

Here’s a love story that has definitely withstood the test of time.

54-year love story

On September 7, 2019, 80-year-old Ong Soh Lim and 74-year-old Teo Soh Bee walked down the aisle once more as they renewed their wedding vows at Sky Garden Sentosa.

This was part of a surprise that the couple’s children and grandchildren had planned for them as they were to celebrate their 54th wedding anniversary.

The surprise

The surprise kicked off when Renee Lim, the grand-daughter of Ong and Teo, took the couple to Sentosa for a “weekend outing”.

The couple did not suspect anything until they saw all their family members at Sky Garden Sentosa.

Tributes by children

At the celebration, Ong and Teoh’s children — David, Anthea and Lace — each gave moving tributes to the couple.

Their son, David, also apologised for not being able to properly take care of his parents for the past 12 years as he was in China:

The couple’s daughter, Anthea Ong, is a Nominated Member of Parliament.

Ong also gave a few words about her parents’ love story:

“Your love story is an enduring one because you share similar values even if both of you have such different character traits. Your enduring love is also bound by your deep love for us, your children and the grandchildren, and underpinned by that deep sense of comfort from each other’s companionship.”

Makeover & vows

After this, Ong and Teoh changed into a suit and wedding gown each before walking down the aisle to renew their vows once more.

In Mandarin, Teo thanked her husband for being with her all these years and promised to walk with him till the end of time:

阿老,陪伴是最好的寄托,我会一直陪着你的。

“Ah Lao (Hubby), thank you for being with me all these years. I’ll walk with you till the end of time.”

In turn, Ong thanked his wife for sticking by and taking care of him, vowing to walk together with her forever:

“老的,坚持是最美的照顾,我们一起把路走完吧!”

Translation:

“Old One, thank you for sticking by and taking care of me. Let’s walk together, forever.”

Aww congrats to both!

Top image via Sky Garden Sentosa