fbpx

Back

Bukit Panjang flat drug raid: Teen girl, 16, brought along mom, 38, & brother, 13, allegedly to do ‘Ice’

Young children were caught up with law enforcement in a separate raid.

Julia Yeo | September 13, 05:36 pm

Events

The Best of You Exhibition

19 September 2019 - 22 September 2019, 1000h-2100h

Our Tampines Hub

Upsurge

Share

Eight suspected drug offenders were arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers on Sep. 11, 2019.

An HDB flat unit in Block 454 Fajar Road was raided by CNB officiers on Sep. 11 afternoon.

Seven of the arrested suspects were youths aged 13 to 18, while the only adult arrested was a 38-year-old Singaporean female.

Flat occupants in drug party tried to escape

Two of the occupants of the flat tried to evade arrest by climbing out of the unit, onto the air-conditioner ledge.

According to CNB, they eventually gave up and retreated to the unit.

The CNB officers had given repeated warnings and orders to the occupants to give them access to the flat, before one occupant eventually complied and opened the door to the unit.

After the arrest, officers also recovered a small packet of “Ice”, a cut straw, two syringes, three lighters and a lighter refiller that were thrown out of the unit before the raid and landed on the grass patch below the block.

Preliminary investigations also showed that one of the suspects, a 17-year-old male foreign national, had invited four of the suspects present.

One of the four invited suspects, a 16-year-old local female, brought along three others, which included her 13-year-old brother and 38-year-old biological mother.

Further investigations are still currently ongoing.

Separate drug raid involving young children

Separately, a suspected drug-offending couple was also arrested by CNB officers during a Sep. 2 island-wide operation, in a HDB unit near Edgefield Walk.

The Singaporean couple, a 33-year-old male and 28-year-old female, have four children.

Three of them, aged 3 months, 19 months and 6 years, were present during the drug raid conducted by CNB officers.

Their eldest child, aged six years and nine months, was in school during the raid.

CNB is working closely with the Ministry of Social and Family Development to care for the children.

The children will be placed in the care of their extended family members.

Their caregivers will be receiving support and assistance from ComCare and a Family Service Centre.

159 drug offenders arrested in total

These raids were part of an 11-day island-wide operation conducted by CNB, from Sep. 2 to 13, 2019.

The islandwide operation by CNB was supported by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), covering areas such as Buangkok, Geylang, Jurong, Sembawang, Serangoon, Simei, Telok Blangah, Toa Payoh, Woodlands and Yishun.

The 159 offenders arrested included young traffickers and abusers.

A total of about 124g of heroin, 91g of “Ice”, 15g of new psychoactive substances, 8g of ketamine, three “Ecstasy” tablets, three “Erimin-5” tablets, three bottles containing methadone and two LSD stamps were seized during the 11-day operation.

Top image via Street Directory, CNB Press Release

About Julia Yeo

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Skechers S'pore selling Grumpy Cat canvas slip-on flats at S$65, only at selected stores

Having memes on shoes is cool.

September 13, 05:22 pm

Learn mahjong, record a song: 10 new skills to pick up in S'pore from S$25 - S$180

So many things to do in Singapore.

September 13, 05:10 pm

US lawmakers' support of 'violent crimes' in Hong Kong insult freedom, democracy & human rights: Beijing

Beijing says the 'root cause' of protests lies in 'malicious forces behind the scenes'.

September 13, 04:53 pm

SCDF will sound 'Important Message' signal nation-wide on Sep. 15, 6:20pm

Bao...Bao...Bao...

September 13, 04:28 pm

New 'Game of Thrones' series on Targaryen family drama in the works, dragons hopefully featured

Woohoo.

September 13, 04:24 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close