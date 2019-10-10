Bukit Panjang flat drug raid: Teen girl, 16, brought along mom, 38, & brother, 13, allegedly to do ‘Ice’

Eight suspected drug offenders were arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers on Sep. 11, 2019.

An HDB flat unit in Block 454 Fajar Road was raided by CNB officiers on Sep. 11 afternoon.

Seven of the arrested suspects were youths aged 13 to 18, while the only adult arrested was a 38-year-old Singaporean female.

Flat occupants in drug party tried to escape

Two of the occupants of the flat tried to evade arrest by climbing out of the unit, onto the air-conditioner ledge.

According to CNB, they eventually gave up and retreated to the unit.

The CNB officers had given repeated warnings and orders to the occupants to give them access to the flat, before one occupant eventually complied and opened the door to the unit.

After the arrest, officers also recovered a small packet of “Ice”, a cut straw, two syringes, three lighters and a lighter refiller that were thrown out of the unit before the raid and landed on the grass patch below the block.

Preliminary investigations also showed that one of the suspects, a 17-year-old male foreign national, had invited four of the suspects present.

One of the four invited suspects, a 16-year-old local female, brought along three others, which included her 13-year-old brother and 38-year-old biological mother.

Further investigations are still currently ongoing.

Separate drug raid involving young children

Separately, a suspected drug-offending couple was also arrested by CNB officers during a Sep. 2 island-wide operation, in a HDB unit near Edgefield Walk.

The Singaporean couple, a 33-year-old male and 28-year-old female, have four children.

Three of them, aged 3 months, 19 months and 6 years, were present during the drug raid conducted by CNB officers.

Their eldest child, aged six years and nine months, was in school during the raid.

CNB is working closely with the Ministry of Social and Family Development to care for the children.

The children will be placed in the care of their extended family members.

Their caregivers will be receiving support and assistance from ComCare and a Family Service Centre.

159 drug offenders arrested in total

These raids were part of an 11-day island-wide operation conducted by CNB, from Sep. 2 to 13, 2019.

The islandwide operation by CNB was supported by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), covering areas such as Buangkok, Geylang, Jurong, Sembawang, Serangoon, Simei, Telok Blangah, Toa Payoh, Woodlands and Yishun.

The 159 offenders arrested included young traffickers and abusers.

A total of about 124g of heroin, 91g of “Ice”, 15g of new psychoactive substances, 8g of ketamine, three “Ecstasy” tablets, three “Erimin-5” tablets, three bottles containing methadone and two LSD stamps were seized during the 11-day operation.

Top image via Street Directory, CNB Press Release