S’porean band Dreamz FM to perform for free on Sep. 20, 2019 at S’pore Chinese Cultural Centre

Free nostalgia.

Guan Zhen Tan | September 20, 10:56 am

Dreamz FM a.k.a Meng Fei Chuan, was a well known local band who made some classic hits, such as 不值得 (Bu Zhi De) and Should I Stay, which was the theme song for the 2003 Mediacorp Channel 5 drama Chemistry.

Free reunion performance

Now, they’re having a small reunion performance for free at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC) on Sep. 20.

The concert is not ticketed, so anyone who’s interested to drop by can do so.

Here’s their video announcing their performance.

The band is made up of Cavin Soh, Ric Liu and Jim Lim.

Soh is also a renowned local actor, while Lim has produced and written songs for the likes of Mandopop artistes such as Jacky Cheung, Stefanie Sun and Fish Leong. 

Liu is also a singer-songwriter.

The trio produced three albums from 1999 to 2001.

Here’s a quick refresher in case you can’t remember their hits:

Where to watch

Venue: Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre
1 Straits Boulevard, Singapore 018906

Date and Time: Sep. 20, 8:30 pm

Admission fee: Free

Top image via Dreamz FM 梦‧飞船’s Facebook page (unofficial) and Jim Lim’s Facebook page

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen misses a time when the McDonald's at White Sands had two floors. If not listening to visual kei bands and doodling, she's probably thinking about how Ra is rowing his sun boat into the darkness of the night.

