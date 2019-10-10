fbpx

Dog in China uses zebra crossing moments after witnessing jaywalker hit by car

Poetic.

Kayla Wong | September 17, 11:05 am

Moments after a man in China got hit by a car while he was jaywalking, a dog demonstrated the correct way to cross the road safely, much to the amusement of everyone online.

According to Red Star News, the incident happened on Sep. 7 in the city of Suzhou, which is located in China’s Jiangsu province.

Watch and learn

CCTV footage of the incident showed a man in a light blue shirt jaywalking when a red car turned left and hit him.

There was a zebra crossing at the junction where he was attempting to cross the road.

A few seconds later, a cream-coloured dog appeared by itself, and was seen walking towards the road.

But instead of crossing the road right away, it sat down by the roadside.

Once the road was clear, the dog got up and walked across the road using the zebra crossing.

While it was crossing the road, the man could still be seen writhing on the ground in pain.

Throughout the short moment that was captured on camera, the dog remained nonchalant, as if this was not the first time it had crossed the road safely by itself with no human supervision.

Netizens tickled

Chinese netizens were amused by the contrast in behaviour between the person and the dog, seen in a simple act of road crossing.

Screenshot via Red Star News/Weibo

“The dog was even sitting there waiting.😂”

Screenshot via Red Star News/Weibo

“Hahaha, I’m dying laughing. The pup’s so cute. The way it walks with jaunty steps.”

Screenshot via Red Star News/Weibo

“Humans are not as good as dogs.”

Perhaps. Sometimes.

You can watch the video here:

Top image via Red Star News

About Kayla Wong

Kayla's dog runs her life.

