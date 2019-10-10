Din Tai Fung S’pore introduces XO Fried Rice with Shrimps & Eggs from Oct. 1 – 31, 2019

Taiwanese restaurant Din Tai Fung is launching a new fried rice dish.

The XO Fried Rice with Shrimps & Eggs is a limited edition dish available from Oct. 1 – 31, 2019, or on a while stocks last basis.

In addition to XO sauce, scallops, and dried shrimps, dried flat fish is grilled and tossed with its signature mix of pearl rice, spring onions, and eggs.

A harvest of shrimps round off the dish.

Each serving costs S$15.80.

Note that the dish will only be available at selected outlets, namely:

Paragon

BreakTalk IHQ

Jem

Jewel Changi Airport

Junction 8

Marina Bay Link Mall

Marina Bay Sands

Nex

Parkway Parade

Raffles City Shopping Centre

Republic Plaza

Resorts World Sentosa

Suntec City

Tampines Mall

Waterway point

Wisma Atria

Top image by Mandy How