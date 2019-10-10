fbpx

Din Tai Fung S’pore introduces XO Fried Rice with Shrimps & Eggs from Oct. 1 – 31, 2019

Mandy How | September 17, 12:57 pm

Taiwanese restaurant Din Tai Fung is launching a new fried rice dish.

The XO Fried Rice with Shrimps & Eggs is a limited edition dish available from Oct. 1 – 31, 2019, or on a while stocks last basis.

Photo by Mandy How

In addition to XO sauce, scallops, and dried shrimps, dried flat fish is grilled and tossed with its signature mix of pearl rice, spring onions, and eggs.

A harvest of shrimps round off the dish.

Each serving costs S$15.80.

Note that the dish will only be available at selected outlets, namely:

  • Paragon
  • BreakTalk IHQ
  • Jem
  • Jewel Changi Airport
  • Junction 8
  • Marina Bay Link Mall
  • Marina Bay Sands
  • Nex
  • Parkway Parade
  • Raffles City Shopping Centre
  • Republic Plaza
  • Resorts World Sentosa
  • Suntec City
  • Tampines Mall
  • Waterway point
  • Wisma Atria

Top image by Mandy How

