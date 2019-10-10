Call from fake DHL courier led student in S’pore to transfer S$500,000 to scammers

Imagine yourself receiving a call from strangers claiming to be from the Chinese authorities.

They accuse you of money laundering, and ask you for large sums of money to prove your innocence.

If you don’t have enough cash, the strangers are even kind enough to teach you how to extract the sum from your parents.

One victim of such a scam is Zhou, a 21-year-old Chinese National in Singapore who transferred a total of S$500,000 within five days, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Here’s what happened on Sep. 2, the day she received the call:

The caller claimed to be from DHL international courier, and told Zhou that a parcel in her name had been sent to China. The parcel had been confiscated by the authorities as it contained clothes, 21 fake passports, and 11 credit cards. Zhou denied any involvement and was transferred to speak with someone pretending to represent the Singapore Police Force. The call was transferred again — this time, to two Chinese police officers, who pretended to be from the Shanghai Pudong district police station. The scammers told Zhou that she needed to give her statement in private as it was highly confidential case. She was instructed to check in to a hotel, and not tell anyone about it. Zhou gave her statement over video calls, but she never saw the scammers’ faces even though she heard their voices, CNA noted. As she was not supposed to disclose anything relate to the case, Zhou lied to her boyfriend that she was staying at a friend’s place. She only kept in contact with him through text messaging.



Throughout their interactions, the scammers provided numerous forms of authentications such as a police badges and phone numbers.

They also showed Zhou photos of her supposed victims.

After checking into the hotel, Zhou was kept under constant supervision by the scammers through 24/7 video calls, even when she was sleeping.

Multiple transactions up to S$500,000

According to ST, Zhou made multiple transactions that amounted to S$500,000 from Sep. 2 to Sep. 7.

Apart from transferring money to pay for the “security deposit” and “investigation”, Zhou was also instructed to transfer a sum of money as a proof that she had a certain level of wealth that she would not need to engage in such illicit activity, according to Today.

The scammers would also claim that they did not receive the money because it had bounced.

When she ran out of money, the scammers convinced Zhou to lie to her parents.

They taught Zhou to say that her school had requested to see her latest financial statement, in order to make sure that she had enough money to continue studying in Singapore.

Zhou’s father, who was living in China, borrowed money from friends to comply with the request.

Boyfriend filed a missing person report

On Sep. 7, the Singapore Police found Zhou at the hotel after her boyfriend filed a missing person report for her the day before.

She had gone off the radar and was not contactable.

Zhou only realised that she had been deceived after the police located her.

Afterwards, the victim expressed that she should have verified the accusation with the SPF when she first received the call, reported ST.

China Officials Impersonation Scams

According to the SPF, 92 cases of China Officials Impersonation Scams have been reported between Jan. 2019 and May 2019, with at least S$5.3 million cheated.

The cases typically involved scammers pretending to be representatives from courier companies, or officers from other government organisations, informing victims of the following:

A mobile number registered in their name was involved in a crime

A parcel under their name containing illegal goods was detained

There was a pending case in court against them; and/or

They had committed a criminal offence and were required to assist in

investigations.

The scammer would instruct the victim to provide their personal particulars and bank account details, including internet banking credentials and One-Time Passwords for investigation purposes.

In some instances, the call would be transferred to another person who would identify him/herself as a Chinese police officer.

Victims might be shown a copy of a warrant for their arrest from the Chinese police and would be threatened with imprisonment if they did not cooperate.

The victims would then discover that the sum of money had been transferred from their bank account to unknown bank accounts.

Top image from unsplash