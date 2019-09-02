fbpx

Chinese nationals punch M’sian immigration officers at KL airport

The men were loitering in the female section of the holding area for foreign visitors.

Matthias Ang | September 2, 11:03 pm

Two male Chinese nationals punched a pair of Malaysian immigration officers during a scuffle at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

The two immigration officers, Muhammad Firdaus and Mohd Sahlan, suffered minor injuries.

According to The Star, the incident occurred at 12.30am on Aug. 31, at the airport’s holding area for foreign visitors.

The men were in the women’s holding area

News Straits Times reported that the two Chinese nationals, aged 28 and 30, were accompanied by a 33-year-old Chinese woman, and that the entry of the trio into the country had been rejected.

NST reported the incident as taking place at KLIA2 instead.

The men were found by the immigration officers to have been loitering in the designated female section of the holding area, instead of the male section.

Turned violent

When asked to move back to the male section, the two Chinese nationals refused and turned aggressive.

Immigration Department director-general Khairul Dzaimee Daud said: “One of them pushed and punched at Firdaus’s chest, while another one punched Sahlan.”

Other immigration officers then rushed in to break up the fight.

Khairul added that the two officers subsequently suffered bruises and small cuts.

Entry into Malaysia had been rejected

Khairul said that the three Chinese nationals had been issued “Not To Land” (NTL) notices as their reasons for entering the country had been deemed suspicious.

This led to the rejection of their entry into Malaysia.

The three nationals have since been deported from Malaysia and blacklisted from entering the country.

Khairul also noted that the two immigration officers have also lodged a police report over the incident.

Top photo by Keechuan via dreamstimes

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

