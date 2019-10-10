Chinese man helps re-arrange worshippers’ footwear at Buangkok mosque every Friday

A Chinese man has been helping to rearrange the footwear belonging to worshippers attending prayers at a mosque in Singapore every Friday.

His actions were highlighted in a Facebook post on Sept. 13

The Facebook page is called Muslim Youth Forum Singapore.

It highlighted that despite the hot and hazy weather, the Chinese man named Uncle Steven braved the conditions to arrange all the footwear for convenient retrieval after prayer.

The post said:

“Braving the blazing sun, plus some haze today, on his bare feet atop heated concrete, soaking wet clothes, hundreds of curious stares, he squats from slipper to slipper, arranging them for easy retrieval after prayer.”

Because it looks neater

When asked by a mosque attendee about why he re-arranged the slippers into neat rows, Steven replied that it looked neater that way.

Steven also said that he tries to come down to the mosque every Friday to rearrange the footwear.

Steven added that he stays nearby in Hougang.

For those of you wondering, the mosque in question is the Al-Mawaddah Mosque, near Buangkok MRT station.

Appreciative of Steven’s gesture

The post subsequently concluded with an appreciation of Steven’s weekly gesture of selflessness.

In the post’s own words:

“Noticing Uncle Steven, I can’t help but admire his actions in front of and for a people of different faith. Diversity transcends boundaries and Uncle Steven is testament of that. It’s the littlest of deeds that matter and I’m sure there’s something we can appreciate, honour and perhaps replicate from Uncle Steven, for each other…”

Here is the post in full:

Top image collage from Muslim Youth Forum Singapore Facebook by Irfan Musthapa