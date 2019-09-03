fbpx

Cat abandoned by owner in Pasir Ris who just gave it to first person who wanted it

Cat saved by a kind-hearted man who spotted the abandoned feline.

Guan Zhen Tan | September 4, 01:29 pm

A female cat was found abandoned at the void deck of a block of HDB flats at Pasir Ris West.

Owner allegedly said neighbours complained

The cat was found by Azizul Asri, who then shared about the incident on Facebook.

The cat was ascertained to have been under someone’s care, as it was wearing a collar.

Owner just gave cat away

The cat’s owner subsequently approached Azizul while he was holding onto the cat, and allegedly told him that the neighbours complained about the cat being noisy.

This was despite the cat not making any noise when Azizul petted her, according to his Facebook post on Aug. 29.

The owner has since given up custody of the cat.

Cat treated at vet

Azizul then brought the cat to the Advanced VetCare Veterinary Centre to seek treatment for the abandoned feline.

The cat was found to have fur mites all over her body.

She was also suffering from an infection in her ear canals, which was left untreated, causing her left ear to be curled up.

The vet then prescribed anti-tick medication, and ear drops to be applied into both ear canals daily.

It wasn’t cheap, as the visit cost Azizul S$243.

Photo via Azizul Asri’s Facebook page

Azizul has also been feeding the cat since taking her in.

Cat doing well

Fortunately, recent urine and bowel tests have shown that the cat is doing well, and she has just been sent for grooming.

Photo courtesy of Azizul Asri

In his latest Facebook post on Aug. 30, Azizul reiterated the importance of keeping one’s pets for life.

He will also provide further updates on his Facebook page.

Top image adapted via Azizul Azsri’s Facebook page and courtesy of Azizul Asri. 

