10-month-old baby sent to hospital after car crashes into Kampong Bahru Road bus stop

Three people were injured after a car crashed into a bus stop along Kampong Bahru Road on Sept. 7.

Car crashed into bus stop

A Facebook video uploaded on Sept. 9 showed police officers at the scene.

The incident took place on Kampong Bahru Road towards Jalan Bukit Merah.

The front of the car was crushed, and can be seen lodge in the vegetation behind the bus stop.

Baby & 2 adults sent to hospital

According to The Straits Times, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force responded to the accident at around 11:43pm.

ST reported that eyewitnesses claimed the driver was in the car with a woman and a baby.

It is unclear if the driver was injured.

According to an eyewitness, a person who was believed to be a pedestrian at the bus stop was also seen lying on the ground.

A 28-year-old woman, a 10-month-old infant boy and a 27-year-old pedestrian were sent to the hospital.

Their injuries are reportedly not serious, and all three were conscious when taken to hospital.

Top photo via FB video.