Burger King S’pore selling avocado cones, sundaes & floats from Sep. 17, 2019

Olive brunch.

Mandy How | September 16, 11:08 am

Burger King in Singapore will be selling avocado items from Sep. 17, 2019.

Among the line-up are Avocado Banana Cones, Avocado Banana Sundaes, and Fruity Floats, which come with a scoop of Avocado Banana soft serve.

1. Avocado Banana Cone, S$1.20

It is what it sounds like. Avocado Banana soft serve in a cone.

2. Avocado Banana Sundae, S$2.50

The sundae comes with either chocolate or strawberry fudge.

3. Fruity Float, S$2.30

Choose from a base of Minute Maid Orange Fruit Drink, Coke, or Fanta Grape, topped with Avocado Banana soft serve.

Besides the avocado series, Korean-style fried Bulgogi Chicken will also be available at S$2.80 for every two pieces.

You can’t choose the parts though.

