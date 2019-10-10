Korean boy group BTS checking in at S’pore Airlines First Class counter in Korea

South Korean boy group BTS took a break in August 2019 and have apparently resumed work on Sep. 16.

Their return has created a buzz among excited fans who probably find the wait a little too long as much as they want their idols to rest.

As you can tell from these tweets:

The boys are back together, and balance has been restored to the universe #BTSisBack pic.twitter.com/YxIwpJIGiN — 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙖 (@be1ieveurgalaxy) September 16, 2019

Bts is back so that means 12am kst phobia is back too..bitches i'm scared #BTSisBack

pic.twitter.com/MZEBS696jZ — ash (@bbyvnte) September 16, 2019

THIS A WHOLE BABY MATERIAL PLS IM SOFT #BTSisBack pic.twitter.com/6BA8mnBpv0 — ↷ ·˚ ༘ 🍒 ##𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐚 (@jeonguukkkk) September 16, 2019

Spotted at SIA counter in airport

A source from BTS’s managing agency, Big Hit Entertainment, revealed that BTS has ended their “period of rest” on Sep. 16, 2019, Soompi reported.

It was the first proper break they got since their debut in 2013.

The seven members have flown out of Korea for a scheduled activity on that day, which marks the end of their vacation that started on Aug. 11.

BTS was spotted at Incheon international airport at the Singapore Airlines (SIA) counter.

Possibility of being in Singapore

That has sparked speculation that BTS might be coming to Singapore for a shoot or a transit at Changi Airport.

The rumour mill started churning since Sep. 16 afternoon.

Later in the evening, there were tweets that suggested the boy group might be in Changi Airport, which made the term “Changi” the top trending keyword on Twitter in Singapore.

While this tweet suggested that someone had requested to take a photo but was rejected by one of the members, there were no other tweets to verify this incident:

Top photo from @veautaefulkook and Twitter