British Airways cancels ‘nearly 100%’ of flights as over 4,000 pilots go on strike on Sept. 9, 10 & 27

The British Airways (BA) has announced the cancellation of “nearly 100 per cent of their flights”, due to a two-day pilot strike between Sept. 9 and Sept. 10.

Advertisement

The strike involves some 4,000 pilots, and will affect most of the airline’s 850 daily flights, or a total of 1,700 flights over the two days.

More than 280,000 customers are expected to be affected by this strike, and a second strike has already been planned for Sept. 27.

Majority of the pilots voted for the strike

According to CNN, members of the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) voted 93 per cent in favour of a strike action.

90 per cent of its BA members took part in the ballot.

The conflict stemmed from a pay dispute that has been ongoing since last year.

BA is offering its pilots an 11.5 per cent pay increase over three years, and says that the offer is “fair” and above the United Kingdom’s current rate of inflation.

Advertisement

However, BBC reported that this was rejected by BALPA, which claimed that its members have taken lower pay rises and made sacrifices during more stringent times for the airline.

With BA reporting a 9 per cent rise in profits last year, the union argues that its pilots should see a greater share of the profits.

In Aug. 2018, BA’s parent firm IAG reported annual profits of S$4.41 billion.

BA stands firm

On Sept. 6, BALPA gave a proposal to BA’s CEO, offering a chance to end the strike before it begins, according to The Guardian.

However, BA rejected the offer, describing it as a “cynical” proposal that would cost the airline an additional S$84.8 million.

The airline also upped the stakes by warning that pilots who take part in the strikes would see their staff travel perks removed for three years.

CNA reported that the strike will cost the airline more than the investment needed to end the pay dispute.

The strike is estimated to cost BA around S$66.7 million, but BALPA claims that the difference between the two parties’ proposals is only S$8.5 million.

Advertisement

What passengers should expect

Customers travelling on or around Sept. 9 and Sept. 10 are advised to check the status of their flights, and to not go to the airport if their flight is cancelled.

The airline will be offering affected customers full refunds or the option to re-book to another date of travel or alternative airline.

BBC reported that if your flight is cancelled due to a strike, the Civil Aviation Authority in UK says that passengers have a legal right to a replacement flight at BA’s expense to get you to your destination, even if this means travelling with a different airline.

Customers travelling on or around Sept. 27 are advised to check on their flight’s status frequently.

Singapore flights are affected

BA has two daily flights between Singapore and London.

On Sept. 9, as of 5pm, it appears that one flight is still operating, while the other is cancelled.

On Sep. 10, both flights are listed as cancelled.

Passengers booked on BA16 on Sept. 9 are advised to check for updates from BA regularly in case last minute changes occur.

Advertisement

Top image from Pixabay.