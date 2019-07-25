Scientists predicting Britain to face coldest winters in 30 years in Jan. & Feb. 2020

Britain could face one of the coldest winters in 30 years in the upcoming months of January and February 2020, climate experts have said, according to multiple news reports in the UK.

Researchers attempting to predict one of the longest-range UK weather forecasts said temperatures will be colder than normal.

The freezing phenomenon has been dubbed a new “Beast from the East”.

The scientists forecast an average temperature of 3.9°C for January to February 2020 in central England, which they said is 0.5°C below the 1981 to 2010 average for the same period.

Findings out in a paper

The team is led by Mark Saunders, professor of climate prediction at University College London.

They wrote in a paper: “This would rank 2020 January-February central England as the coldest winter since January-February 2013.

“It would also rank January-February 2020 as the seventh coldest winter in the last 30 years, and the 23rd coldest winter since 1953.”

“There is a 57 percent chance the central England temperature will be colder than the 4.1°C in 2018, thus making it the coldest January-February since 2013,” they added.

The Sunday Times reported the scientists analysed sea temperatures and weather systems over the north Atlantic before reaching their predictions.

The researchers measured changes in pressure and sunlight across the north Atlantic and the jet stream, which blows at 200mph six miles above.

The erratic extremes in weather over time could be a consequence of climate change.

Forecast can aid long-term planning

The extended forecast might help the UK anticipate the upcoming risks and plan ahead.

The coldest winter in three decades could follow closely on the heels of the highest-ever UK temperature, recorded as 38.7C at Cambridge University Botanic Garden on July 25, 2019.

However, the public Met Office was only able to give a long-range forecast for autumn up to the end of November 2019.

Temperatures and rainfall as a whole is expected to be just above average — in line with warmer standards.

The average maximum temperature for the UK is expected to be about 12°C and about 325mm of rain.

Widespread snow and ice in 2018

The Beast from the East brought widespread snow and ice in 2018.

Temperatures plummeted to -14°C in the Cairngorms in Scotland.

Some 17 people were killed because of the weather, including a seven-year-old girl.