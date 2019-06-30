fbpx

BreadTalk could buy Food Junction for S$80m

Will it change your life as a consumer? Maybe not.

Belmont Lay | September 2, 11:12 am

BreadTalk Group wants to buy over food court operator Food Junction Management (FJM) for S$80 million.

This was announced on Monday, Sept 2.

The deal will be through subsidiary Topwin Investment Holding.

BreadTalk Group said in a Singapore Exchange filing its wholly owned subsidiary Topwin had entered into a sale and purchase agreement on Aug. 30 for the proposed acquisition of FJM from Food Junction Holdings.

FJM’s wholly owned subsidiaries are Food Junction Singapore and T&W Food Junction.

They collectively operate a network of 12 food courts in Singapore and three in Malaysia.

Another one is to open in Johor Bahru in 2020.

BreadTalk Group operates 14 food courts in Singapore and two in Malaysia, as of June 30, 2019.

The food courts are under the Food Republic and Food Opera brands.

BreadTalk Group food courts also operate in China, Taiwan, Cambodia and Thailand.

