Boon Tong Kee chicken rice chain opening soon at Compass One in Sengkang

Chicken rice lovers in the northeast, tender boiled chickens are coming your way.

Boon Tong Kee opens in Sengkang

Popular chicken rice chain, Boon Tong Kee, is opening an outlet at Compass One in Sengkang.

Famous for its signature boiled chicken, Boon Tong Kee will be replacing Ayam Penyet Ria at level one.

The actual date of opening is not unconfirmed, but it would be available at the mall soon.

There are currently seven Boon Tong Kee outlets in Singapore at the following locations:

Balestier

River Valley

Whampoa West

East Coast

Bukit Timah

Ang Mo Kio

Tampines

Top photo: Photo by Zheng Zhangxin and screenshot from Google Maps