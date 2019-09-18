Boon Tong Kee chicken rice chain opening soon at Compass One in Sengkang
Chicken rice lovers in the northeast, tender boiled chickens are coming your way.
Boon Tong Kee opens in Sengkang
Popular chicken rice chain, Boon Tong Kee, is opening an outlet at Compass One in Sengkang.
Famous for its signature boiled chicken, Boon Tong Kee will be replacing Ayam Penyet Ria at level one.
The actual date of opening is not unconfirmed, but it would be available at the mall soon.
There are currently seven Boon Tong Kee outlets in Singapore at the following locations:
- Balestier
- River Valley
- Whampoa West
- East Coast
- Bukit Timah
- Ang Mo Kio
- Tampines
Top photo: Photo by Zheng Zhangxin and screenshot from Google Maps
