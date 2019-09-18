fbpx

Boon Tong Kee chicken rice chain opening soon at Compass One in Sengkang

Zhangxin Zheng | September 3, 11:34 pm

Chicken rice lovers in the northeast, tender boiled chickens are coming your way.

Boon Tong Kee opens in Sengkang

Popular chicken rice chain, Boon Tong Kee, is opening an outlet at Compass One in Sengkang.

Famous for its signature boiled chicken, Boon Tong Kee will be replacing Ayam Penyet Ria at level one.

Photo from Boon Tong Kee Facebook.

The actual date of opening is not unconfirmed, but it would be available at the mall soon.

Photo by Zheng Zhangxin.

There are currently seven Boon Tong Kee outlets in Singapore at the following locations:

  • Balestier
  • River Valley
  • Whampoa West
  • East Coast
  • Bukit Timah
  • Ang Mo Kio
  • Tampines

Top photo: Photo by Zheng Zhangxin and screenshot from Google Maps

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

