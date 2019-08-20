Crispy rendang fish & chips, har cheong fish nuggets available at Big Fish Small Fish till Oct 2019
Big fish or small fish, what's most important is tasty fish.
Big Fish Small Fish (BFSF) is a local F&B brand that serves up fish and chips, where customers can customise the type of fish they want in their dishes.
Newest outlet in JCube offering one-for-one promo, new local items
Their fifth outlet is now open at JCube, and besides having a one-for-one promotion at their JCube outlet, they recently launched some interesting food items with a local spin too.
Enjoying 1-For-1 Dory & Crisps @ Big Fish Small Fish 🐠, 2 Jurong East Central 1, JCube #03-07/08 [Newly Opened]. Yippee! There’s a 1-for-1 Fish & Crisps deal at JCube store only, when we flashed the #JCubeSG post from now till 30 September!! We were thrilled with the large portion of dory fillet served piping hot with thick chunky, tender flesh within its crispy batter + thinly sliced potato crisps filled to the brim. We also ❤️ the free flow of yummy sauces like cheese, salted egg & tartar at the condiment station, to dip our fillets & crisps. #burpple #burpplesg #stfoodtrending #sgfood #sgeats #foodsg #wheretoeatsg #whattoeatsg #jcubesg #bigfishsmallfish #bigfishsmallfishsg
👋Hello West Siders! Singapore's 1st Fish & Crisps is now open in JCube #03-07/08. . 📣Exclusive at JCube is a new range of free flow sauces that's added to complement our grilled menu. Spicy Thai, Habanero Pickle & Honey Mustard! 😋Come savour them soon . #bigfishsmallfish #bigfishsmallfishsg #bfsfpunggol #bfsfnorthpoint #bfsfbugisjunction #bfsftampinesmall #halal #halalfood #halalsgfood #halalwesternfood #sgfoodies #halalsg #goodthingsmustshare #bfsfjcube
“Sedap” menu
You can try the items on what is called their Sedap menu from now till October 6, 2019.
Sedap Rendang Fish & Crisps our way! Savour the taste of Breaded Sea Bass drizzled with aromatic rendang sauce, fresh shallots and toasted coconut flakes. Comes with Crispy White Baits and 22oz soft drink for only $15.40. With choice of our Fresh Potato Crisps🥔, Fries🍟 or Pilaf Rice🍚 . And double delight with ~ Har Cheong Fish Nuggets ~ Churro Balls with Salted Egg Lava Dip . Available at all outlets: 🐟Punggol Container Park #01-K35 🐟Northpoint City, South Wing #02-132,133 🐟Bugis Junction #04-05 🐟Tampines Mall #B1-K3 . 🤫 Grab before it's all gone!!! . #bigfishsmallfish #bigfishsmallfishsg #bfsfpunggol #bfsfnorthpoint #bfsfbugisjunction #bfsftampinesmall #halal #halalfood #halalsgfood #halalwesternfood #bestdeals #sgfoodies #halalsg #promosg #promo
Here’s what on the Sedap menu:
1) Crispy Rendang Fish and Chips (S$15.40)
This is seabass coated with breadcrumbs and drizzled with rich, spicy rendang sauce.
The fish is also topped with fresh shallots and toasted coconut flakes.
2) Har Cheong Fish Nuggets (S$5.40)
In this dish, chunks of dory fish are marinated in prawn paste for 12 hours, before being deep-fried till golden brown.
3) Churro Balls with Salted Egg Lava Dip (S$5.40)
Last but not least is the fried churros with salted egg custard that BFSF touts as the “perfect dip for salted egg lovers”.
Here’re details of where you can find BFSF:
JCube outlet:
Address: 2 Jurong East Central 1, #03-07/08, Singapore 609731
Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily
Click here for a list of addresses to BFSF’s four other outlets at Bugis Junction, Northpoint City, Punggol East Container Park and Tampines Mall.
Top image via Big Fish Small Fish
