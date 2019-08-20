Crispy rendang fish & chips, har cheong fish nuggets available at Big Fish Small Fish till Oct 2019

Big Fish Small Fish (BFSF) is a local F&B brand that serves up fish and chips, where customers can customise the type of fish they want in their dishes.

Newest outlet in JCube offering one-for-one promo, new local items

Their fifth outlet is now open at JCube, and besides having a one-for-one promotion at their JCube outlet, they recently launched some interesting food items with a local spin too.

“Sedap” menu

You can try the items on what is called their Sedap menu from now till October 6, 2019.

Here’s what on the Sedap menu:

1) Crispy Rendang Fish and Chips (S$15.40)

This is seabass coated with breadcrumbs and drizzled with rich, spicy rendang sauce.

The fish is also topped with fresh shallots and toasted coconut flakes.

2) Har Cheong Fish Nuggets (S$5.40)

In this dish, chunks of dory fish are marinated in prawn paste for 12 hours, before being deep-fried till golden brown.

3) Churro Balls with Salted Egg Lava Dip (S$5.40)

Last but not least is the fried churros with salted egg custard that BFSF touts as the “perfect dip for salted egg lovers”.

Here’re details of where you can find BFSF:

JCube outlet:

Address: 2 Jurong East Central 1, #03-07/08, Singapore 609731

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Click here for a list of addresses to BFSF’s four other outlets at Bugis Junction, Northpoint City, Punggol East Container Park and Tampines Mall.

Top image via Big Fish Small Fish