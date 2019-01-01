20 men arrested for gang activities, 5 arrested at Bedok Reservoir, 2 suspected leaders to be charged

A total of 20 men aged between 16 and 28 have over the past year been arrested for gang activities, with two of their suspected recruiters and leaders slated to be charged in court on Thursday.

Arrests at Bedok Reservoir led to the arrest of the others

According to a police statement shared with Mothership on Wednesday (Sep. 11), five of them were arrested in the vicinity of Bedok Reservoir Road on May 12, 2018, for their suspected involvement in gang-related activities.

Their ages ranged from 17 to 28.

Following their arrest, follow-up investigations by the police led to the arrest of the remaining 15 men, aged 16 to 22.

2 men to be charged on Sep. 12 for recruitment

Two of the suspects, aged 21 and 28, will be charged in court on September 12, under the Societies Act.

According to the police, the two are suspected to have recruited members into an unlawful society and procured subscriptions from others for the purpose of the unlawful society.

Meanwhile, investigations against the remaining 18 men are ongoing.

Convicted gang members will face fine, jail of up to 3 years

As per Section 14(3) of the Societies Act, anyone found guilty of being a member of an unlawful society can be fined a maximum of S$5,000, or jailed for up to three years, or both.

For inviting another person to become a member of an unlawful society, the penalties are a fine of up to S$5,000, or imprisonment up to three years, or both.

As for procuring a subscription from another person, for the purpose of an unlawful society, the penalties are a maximum fine S$5,000, or a jail term of up to two years, or both.

Top image screenshot from Google Maps