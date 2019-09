New mall with 5 levels of food & shopping opens right next to Chatuchak weekend market

Singaporeans love going to Bangkok.

And why not? The city boasts good food and a wide array of shopping and recreational options.

Here’s one more reason to head there for your next holiday.

Mixt Chatuchak

Mixt Chatuchak is a five-storey, fully air-conditioned mall that has recently opened right next to the famous Chatuchak Weekend Market.

700 stores in three floors

According to Big Chilli, Mixt Chatuchak has 700 stores offering goods from both the Chatuchak Weekend Market and other retail markets.

They also have a street food-style food court on level three with dishes starting from just THB 30 (S$1.35).

There are eight zones in the mall spread over the first there floors:

Level one: Fashion, Food & Beverage, Services

Level two: Fashion, Accessories,

Level three: Food Court, Home & Decor, Spa & Beauty, Souvenirs

The mall also contains a carpark with space for over 700 vehicles.

Here’s a first look at what the mall has to offer:

According to AroiMakMak, Mixt Chatuchak can be accessed from around Sections 9, 11, 13, 15, 17 and 19 of Chatuchak Weekend Market.

Details

Address: 8 Kamphaeng Phet 3 Rd, Chatuchak, Bangkok, Thailand, 10900

Opening Hours: 10am – 10pm, daily

Top image via mixtchatuchak on Instagram