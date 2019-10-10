Australian gets more serious charge for allegedly throwing wine bottle knowing it would hit someone
The Australian man who allegedly caused the death of a 73-year-old man in a high-rise killer litter case just found himself in more trouble.
Man arrested for allegedly throwing wine bottle from Outram condo, killing 73-year-old man
Andrew Gosling, 47, appeared in court on Sep. 21.
It was revealed that he allegedly threw a wine bottle from the seventh storey, despite knowing that it would likely hit someone, The Straits Times reports.
He can now be jailed for up to 15 years, and may also be fined and caned.
Voluntarily causing grievous hurt
Gosling allegedly committed the offence at the Spottiswoode 18 condominium on Aug. 18.
He reportedly threw a glass wine bottle from the lift landing to a table near a barbecue area on the fifth storey, despite “knowing it be likely” that he would cause grievous hurt.
The victim, 73-year-old Nasiari Sunee, was at a housewarming party of a relative when the wine bottle hit him.
Nasiari was subsequently brought to Singapore general hospital, but passed away the next morning.
Gosling was originally charged last month with one count of causing death by performing a rash act, and the penalty for this is a jail term of up to five years and a fine.
He is now charged with the more serious charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt with an instrument, an offence which comes with a penalty of up to 15 years of jail, as well as the possibility of being fined and caned.
Suspect’s parents previously pleaded for leniency
Gosling’s parents spoke to Australian media, claiming that Gosling was a “loving” and “caring” man, and did not have a “malicious bone in his body”.
The pair described their son as a considerate, thoughtful man, and voiced out their full support for him.
They also claimed that they could not comprehend how their son is sitting in jail, so far away from his home city of Melbourne.
Gosling, who was not offered bail on Sep. 21., is represented by lawyer Gloria James-Civetta.
His case has been adjourned to Oct. 18.
Top image from 9News.
