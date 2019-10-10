Man & wife who wore anti-death penalty t-shirts to Yellow Ribbon Prison Run investigated by police

The police are investigating the co-founder of a non-profit group and his wife.

Advertisement

The duo turned up at Sunday’s Yellow Ribbon Prison Run on Sept. 15 wearing t-shirts with a slogan against the death penalty.

The police said on Tuesday they are “investigating a 38-year-old Singaporean man and a 30-year-old Singaporean woman for offences under the Public Order Act” that were committed at the event organised by the Singapore Prison Service.

The police statement did not identify the pair by name.

But the people involved in the case are Nafiz Kamarudin, 38, co-founder of Happy People Helping People Foundation, and his 30-year-old wife.

A police report was confirmed to have been made after the run against what the pair did.

The police said it is “a criminal offence under the Public Order Act to take part in a public assembly or procession without a Police permit”.

The offence carries a maximum fine of S$3,000, with repeat offenders liable to be fined up to S$5,000.

Advertisement

Background

First Facebook post

Nafiz had put up a Facebook post on Aug. 31 about his plan to wear a runner’s bib bearing the message, “2nd Chances Means Not Killing Them”.

This slogan was in place of his name.

The post was accompanied by a picture of the bib.

Second Facebook post

On Sept. 12, he put up another Facebook post saying that the run’s organisers had called him to tell him to change his bib.

Advertisement

According to him, they gave the reason that the message was “not in line with their cause”.

This post was accompanied by a picture of Nafiz holding up the bib.

He wrote in the post:

“If they were to tell me that I need to have my name on my bib, I would gladly exchange my bib with a new one.” “But telling me that my anti-death penalty message is not in line with their ‘I Believe In YR 2nd Chances’ message is not only ironic, it’s moronic.”

On run day

Third Facebook post

Just before the run on Sunday morning, Nafiz posted a picture of himself wearing a t-shirt bearing the anti-death penalty message.

Advertisement

He also said that he had to change out of his t-shirt or he was not allowed to participate in the run.

He wrote: “This will not stop me from achieving my goal on my birthday. I will be running parallel to them.”

What committee said

In a separate media statement on Tuesday, the Yellow Ribbon Prison Run Organising Committee did not name Nafiz or his wife, but said it had “contacted the man twice on Sep. 6, 2019 to explain to him why his bib was inappropriate”.

The committee also told the man the run should not be used by him as a platform to advocate for other causes, or to campaign against existing laws.

Nafiz was offered the opportunity to exchange his inappropriate bib with one printed with his name, the committee said.

On both occasions, he rejected the Organising Committee’s offer.

“This was despite being informed that he would be deregistered from the event and his registration fee refunded if he refused to change the bib,” the statement added.

Reached out to him three times

The committee said it reached out to Nafiz for the third time on Sep. 13.

It then agreed to his request to meet in person that same night.

“The meeting took place and he exchanged his bib for one bearing his name, so that he could participate in the event,” the committee said.

Advertisement

Race day antics

Nafiz and his wife turned up at the Changi venue on the day of the event wearing identical t-shirts with the words “2nd Chances Means Not Killing Them” printed on the front of their own t-shirts.

On the back were the printed words “#ANTIDEATHPENALTY”.

The committee said it informed him that he would not be allowed to participate in the run if he was wearing that t-shirt.

“This was no different from his original intention to wear the running bib with the message printed on it, and it was inappropriate and not right for him to exploit the run to advocate for and campaign on his causes,” the committee said in the statement.

Nafiz was offered another event t-shirt to wear, but the offer was rejected.

Ran the run anyways

He then “ripped off his bib and threw it on the ground, and ran separately by himself on the public road that ran alongside the event running route”.

His wife left the event venue.

At around 8.15am on Sunday, Nafiz reached the entrance to the Changi Prison Complex, which was the end point for the run.

He was informed he would not be allowed into the premises.

He then stood outside the prison complex, and eventually left at around 10am, according to the committee