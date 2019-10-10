Feed, walk & chill with polite-looking alpacas at Alpaca World in Korea

This could be a dream come true for Singaporeans who love alpacas.

Alpacas look fairly similar to llamas but are smaller in size.

For those who are interested, there’s a safari in Korea where you can get to meet alpacas.

Alpaca World in Korea

Alpaca World is located at Hongcheon, Gangwon-do in South Korea.

It is branded as an alpaca-themed experiential farm site where one can meet alpacas close-up, touch and feed them.

Animal feeds are sold in vending machines at the farm.

Here are some photos taken by visitors at Alpaca World:

Besides alpacas, there are also other animals such as rabbits and deers as well as birds such as eagles and owls.

Pricings and other details

The farm opens all year round except for Lunar New Year’s Day and Korea Thanksgiving Day.

The entrance fee costs 15,000 won (S$17) for adults, and 12,000 won for children aged 36 months and above and senior citizens aged 65 and above (S$13.80).

Toddlers younger than 36 months enter free but it they need to have their passports to verify their age.

It takes about nine to eleven hours to reach this farm from Seoul, not very easy to access unless you are willing to travel the distance.

Here’s an overview of the farm which looks pretty huge:

Given the size of the farm and the suburb locations, you might want to do a stayover at their camping site which is five minutes away from the farm.

Find out more here.

