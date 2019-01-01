fbpx

Back

M’sia-born Adele Lim quits Crazy Rich Asians sequel after being offered 1/8th co-writer’s salary

She'd rather walk.

Belmont Lay | September 5, 05:08 pm

Events

Upsurge

Share

Crazy Rich Asians made US$238.5 million (S$330 million) at the box office worldwide.

But a Malaysian-born screenwriter is potentially getting paid pittance in comparison for the next round of work if she agrees to continue.

This has led Adele Lim to quit as co-writer for the sequel having worked on the 2018 blockbuster.

Pay dispute

Hollywood Reporter reported the issue is over what she said is pay inequality.

Sources said she was offered US$110,000, about one-eight of the US$800,000 to US$1 million deal for co-writer Peter Chiarelli.

Lim did not want to divulge the exact figure she was offered.

Lim’s role in Crazy Rich Asians

Lim helped to adapt Singapore-born author Kevin Kwan’s book to the screen.

But she said there was the tendency to bring women and people of colour on board projects as “soy sauce”.

What she meant was that these individuals as creatives are tasked with adding cultural texture, but not with the crucial work of storytelling, Hollywood Reporter wrote.

“Being evaluated that way can’t help but make you feel that is how they view my contributions,” she told the Hollywood Reporter.

Lack of track record

Chiarelli’s credentials include 2009’s The Proposal and 2016’s Now You See Me 2.

The pay differential offered by the studio could be due to Lim’s lack of track record, despite the worldwide success of Crazy Rich Asians.

She has written for TV shows such as One Tree Hill and Private Practice.

Allowing Lim to command a much higher payout, the studio reasoned, would reportedly set an uneasy precedence for future writers.

Offer to split fees turned down

Hollywood Reporter revealed that Chiarelli offered to split his fees with Lim, which she turned down.

“Pete has been nothing but incredibly gracious, but what I make shouldn’t be dependent on the generosity of the white-guy writer,” she said.

“If I couldn’t get pay equity after CRA, I can’t imagine what it would be like for anyone else.”

Working with Disney

Lim’s decision to walk could also be due to other lucrative work lined up.

She has tied up with Disney Animation and is working on its Southeast Asian mythology-influenced feature Raya And The Last Dragon, with Crazy Rich Asians‘s Awkwafina voicing a dragon.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

2 S'poreans feared dead in California diving boat fire

MFA is in contact with their next of kin.

September 5, 04:22 pm

More gay sex videos released in M'sia, Anwar denies being involved

More videos and more denials.

September 5, 04:09 pm

Chinese man heartbroken by pet cat's death, kept its body in fridge & cloned it for S$48,000

Copycat.

September 5, 04:05 pm

Hong Kong more liveable than S'pore: 2019 EIU survey

Singapore lost out to Hong Kong in terms of culture and environment.

September 5, 03:17 pm

A no-holds-barred review of Southeast Asia's first Taobao store in Funan mall

Worth a visit?

September 5, 03:11 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close