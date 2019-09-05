fbpx

5 men, 1 woman arrested for assault with weapon at Geylang, S$67,000 worth of drugs seized

Two men and one woman have been charged in court for drug trafficking.

Ashley Tan | September 1, 12:54 pm

A joint operation between the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on August 30 and 31, 2019, resulted in the arrest of five men and one woman for assault and suspected drug-related offences.

Two men assaulted in Geylang

Police were first alerted to a case of assault with weapon along Geylang Road on August 30 at 1.25am in the morning, according to a press release from SPF.

The two victims of the assault, aged 24 and 26, were subsequently conveyed to the hospital, having suffered serious injuries.

After conducting ground enquiries and retrieving images from police cameras, the police managed to identify the group of six suspects, aged between 20 and 53.

Possession of ‘Ice’, ‘Ecstasy’, cannabis and more

Three men, aged 20, 37, and 53 were then arrested.

During the arrest of the 37-year-old man along East Coast Road on August 30, the police seized numerous drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash including:

  • 318g of ‘Ice’,
  • 241g of ‘Ecstasy’ tablets,
  • 109g of cannabis,
  • 60 Erimin-5 tablets,
  • 46g of ketamine,
  • drug utensils,
  • one weighing scale and,
  • S$5,920 of cash.

A 53-year-old man was arrested inside a hotel room near Jalan Sultan on August 31, where 5g of ‘Ice’ and five ‘Ecstasy’ tablets were also seized.

In a search of this man’s hideout near North Bridge Road, CNB officers recovered more drugs:

  • 166g of ‘Ice’,
  • 25 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets,
  • 75 Erimin-5 tablets,
  • 25g of ketamine,
  • improvised drug utensils and,
  • two weighing scales.
Photo courtesy of SPF and CNB

The remaining three persons involved, two men and one woman aged between 20 and 32, were arrested for suspected drug-related offences as well.

Three charged for drug trafficking

The drugs seized in the two-day joint operations were worth more than S$67,000.

The total of 489g of ‘Ice’ recovered is sufficient to feed the addiction of around 280 drug abusers in one week.

Currently, three of the six persons—the 32-year-old woman and two men, aged 37 and 53 years old—have been charged in court on August 31 for drug trafficking.

Meanwhile, investigations against the remaining three men are ongoing.

Under Section 324 of the Penal Code, those found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapon, can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, or caned, or any combination of such punishments.

Top photo courtesy of SPF and CNB

