1-for-1 Gong Cha beverages at Funan Mall on Sep. 25, 12pm – 3pm
Great news if you work near Funan.
Funan Mall was recently revamped.
First look at revamped Funan Mall with 6 retail floors, urban farm & more
One-for-one deals
Funan is offering one-for-one deals at a variety of F&B outlets on September 25, 2019, from 12pm to 3pm.
The most notable tenant, perhaps, is Gong Cha.
1) Gong Cha (#02-01)
Customers will be able to get one-for-one medium-sized drinks priced above S$3.
The free drink must be of the same or lower value.
We foresee queues for this one, so it’ll probably be good to head down slightly earlier.
2) Gran & Berries (#B2-K15)
There will be one-for-one standard menu Granola Bowls or Smoothies at Gran & Berries.
The free item must be of the same or lower value, and only one redemption is allowed per customer.
3) Potato Corner (#B2-K13)
One-for-one jumbo fries at Potato Corner.
Do note that payment has to be made via cash or NETS only.
Other F&B outlets offering one-for-one promotions include Gocha Bar, Ice Fork, SF Fruits, Yamrice Yoghurt and Workspace Espresso.
Reward vouchers
Funan will be giving a S$5 CapitaVoucher to the first 560 shoppers who spend S$20 at any of the 17 F&B kiosks in Basement 2.
You can combine up to three same-day receipts.
From now till September 29, 2019, shoppers will also be able to redeem a S$10 CapitaVoucher if they spend S$100 in three combined same-day receipts (at least one of the receipts has to come from an F&B establishment on Basement 2).
These vouchers can be redeemed at the Concierge on Basement 2, while stocks last.
How to go
Address: 107 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 179105
Opening Hours: 10am – 10pm, daily
Top image via bubblektea and karenkohh on Instagram
