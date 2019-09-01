fbpx

1-for-1 Gong Cha beverages at Funan Mall on Sep. 25, 12pm – 3pm

Great news if you work near Funan.

Melanie Lim | September 19, 11:30 am

Funan Mall was recently revamped.

First look at revamped Funan Mall with 6 retail floors, urban farm & more

One-for-one deals

Funan is offering one-for-one deals at a variety of F&B outlets on September 25, 2019, from 12pm to 3pm.

The most notable tenant, perhaps, is Gong Cha.

1) Gong Cha (#02-01)

Customers will be able to get one-for-one medium-sized drinks priced above S$3.

The free drink must be of the same or lower value.

We foresee queues for this one, so it’ll probably be good to head down slightly earlier.

2) Gran & Berries (#B2-K15)

There will be one-for-one standard menu Granola Bowls or Smoothies at Gran & Berries. 

The free item must be of the same or lower value, and only one redemption is allowed per customer.

3) Potato Corner (#B2-K13)

One-for-one jumbo fries at Potato Corner.

Do note that payment has to be made via cash or NETS only.

Other F&B outlets offering one-for-one promotions include Gocha Bar, Ice Fork, SF Fruits, Yamrice Yoghurt and Workspace Espresso.

Reward vouchers

Funan will be giving a S$5 CapitaVoucher to the first 560 shoppers who spend S$20 at any of the 17 F&B kiosks in Basement 2.

You can combine up to three same-day receipts.

From now till September 29, 2019, shoppers will also be able to redeem a S$10 CapitaVoucher if they spend S$100 in three combined same-day receipts (at least one of the receipts has to come from an F&B establishment on Basement 2).

These vouchers can be redeemed at the Concierge on Basement 2, while stocks last.

How to go

Address: 107 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 179105

Opening Hours: 10am – 10pm, daily

Top image via bubblektea and karenkohh on Instagram

About Melanie Lim

Melanie likes taking and editing photos for Instagram.

