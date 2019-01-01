Vietnam man, 25, holds wedding ceremony at girlfriend’s funeral after she dies in accident
They were supposed to get married in a month's time.
One man in Vietnam recently lost his fiancee to a tragic road accident one month before their wedding.
Found out about accident via Facebook
According to AsiaOne, 25-year-old Dang Thien An was working in Japan when he happened to see a Facebook livestream of a traffic accident back home in Vietnam.
In the livestream, he noticed that his girlfriend’s parents “mourning” at the scene.
Upon reaching out to her family, he learnt that his girlfriend had died in the accident.
Turned funeral into wedding ceremony
Dang flew back to Vietnam immediately and decided to hold a wedding ceremony during her funeral.
In a YouTube video of the ceremony, Dang can be seen singing Tong Hua, a Mandarin song which he had apparently intended to sing during their wedding.
He also brought out a bouquet of flowers and a pair of wedding rings in a box.
He placed her ring on the prayer table, and put on the other ring.
At the end of the video, Dang can be seen breaking down and hugging family members:
This is the YouTube video of the ceremony:
On Aug. 28, Dang posted a wedding photo on Facebook, saying he is grateful for all the support he has received from friends and family during this difficult time:
:'(
Top photo via FB/Dang Thien An & YouTube video.
