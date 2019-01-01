fbpx

Back

Vietnam man, 25, holds wedding ceremony at girlfriend’s funeral after she dies in accident

They were supposed to get married in a month's time.

Tanya Ong | August 28, 04:18 pm

Events

Upsurge

Share

One man in Vietnam recently lost his fiancee to a tragic road accident one month before their wedding.

Found out about accident via Facebook

According to AsiaOne, 25-year-old Dang Thien An was working in Japan when he happened to see a Facebook livestream of a traffic accident back home in Vietnam.

In the livestream, he noticed that his girlfriend’s parents “mourning” at the scene.

Upon reaching out to her family, he learnt that his girlfriend had died in the accident.

Turned funeral into wedding ceremony

Dang flew back to Vietnam immediately and decided to hold a wedding ceremony during her funeral.

In a YouTube video of the ceremony, Dang can be seen singing Tong Hua, a Mandarin song which he had apparently intended to sing during their wedding.

Screenshot via YouTube video.

He also brought out a bouquet of flowers and a pair of wedding rings in a box.

He placed her ring on the prayer table, and put on the other ring.

Screenshot via YouTube video.
Screenshot via YouTube video.

At the end of the video, Dang can be seen breaking down and hugging family members:

Screenshot via YouTube video.

This is the YouTube video of the ceremony:

On Aug. 28, Dang posted a wedding photo on Facebook, saying he is grateful for all the support he has received from friends and family during this difficult time:

:'(

Top photo via FB/Dang Thien An & YouTube video.

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Driver of BMW parked in loading/unloading bay allegedly called police as lorry unloading goods blocked its way

BMW again.

August 28, 05:12 pm

Thai man at class gathering shoots ex-classmate dead for bullying him 53 years ago

53 years is a long time.

August 28, 04:06 pm

S'pore Botanic Gardens lake dries up even more despite rain past few days

Still not enough rain.

August 28, 03:32 pm

S'pore guy selling claw machine Hello Kitty plushie for S$300, insists it's 'not easy' to get

The Hello Kitty's face is a mood.

August 28, 03:11 pm

Standard Chartered announces 2020 marathon date in Hong Kong, Hongkongers troll

Protests have entered its 13th week with no signs of letting up.

August 28, 02:48 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close