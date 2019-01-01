NEA investigating incident of man seen in video flinging soiled diaper onto car in Tampines Mall

The National Environment Agency (NEA) is investigating the case of a man who flung what appeared to be a soiled diaper onto a car before driving off from the car park in Tampines Mall.

Advertisement

Feedback about the incident on Saturday, Aug. 24 was passed on to the agency, an NEA spokesperson said.

“We have taken a witness statement and are investigating the incident,” the spokesperson said.

The man appears to be investigated for a case of littering.

The spokesperson added: “We would like to remind the public that littering has environmental consequences, and keeping our environment clean by not littering is a gracious and socially responsible thing to do.”

1.5 million views in 3 days

The incident was caught on video by one Jonathan Lee, who then shared it on Facebook.

Advertisement

Lee claimed his car’s camera caught the actions of the man in black t-shirt.

The act of dumping the used diaper onto the car at Tampines Mall can clearly be seen.

The man in the black t-shirt then drove his car out of the parking space.

The video has been viewed more than 1.5 million times in three days.

It has more than 26,000 shares.