University orientation event in Hong Kong turns into anti-government rally

What was originally a university orientation event for new students at Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) turned into an anti-government rally on Wednesday, August 28.

A twist in tradition

Similar to universities in Singapore, universities in Hong Kong traditionally organise orientation events where different colleges or halls “bash” one another in rallies, incorporating vulgarities into chants and cheers.

Such colleges normally have long-term rivalries pitting one against another.

In a rare twist of event, according to Standnews, the various colleges of CUHK stood united for a common goal on Wednesday, rallying against the Hong Kong government.

Hundreds turned up at university’s anti-government rally

CUHK’s student union reported that about 1,000 students and newcomers had joined the orientation event, chanting anti-government slogans and criticising the Hong Kong police’s use of violence against the protesters.

Everyone has the right to vote with no exceptions; the people of Hong Kong want universal suffrage!

Students were dressed in colours associated with the anti-government movement, wearing protective equipment.

During the rally, students also waved flags declaring “Hong Kong is not China”.

10 Hong Kong universities to boycott classes

The rally by CUHK students on Wednesday was seen as a lead-up to a major class boycott starting in September, organised by the student unions of 10 Hong Kong universities.

In response to next week’s boycott, CUHK’s student registrar reportedly responded:

There have been calls for class boycott by local student representatives at the start of the upcoming academic year. As an institution of higher learning, CUHK is committed to the provision of a normal teaching and learning environment at all times for all teachers and students. Whilst the University respects freedom of speech and expression of all students, the University has an obligation to ensure that all classes and teaching and learning activities run smoothly according to pre-established schedule and time table. Students who have chosen not to attend classes should respect the wish of others who want to have classes as scheduled. If any teacher are unable to attend classes or conduct teaching and learning activities as scheduled at any time for any reasons, alternative class arrangements will be made under the University’s existing procedures, and students concerned will be informed in advance under such circumstances. All students are requested to show understanding in the event that individual classes are disrupted or cancelled during this period. The University will exercise flexibility, and make-up classes can be scheduled by the teachers concerned as far as possible in due course. Thank you for your attention.

According to the statement issued by CUHK’s registrar, the university will continue with classes as scheduled, and requested that students showed understanding “in the event that individual classes are disrupted or cancelled during this period”.

Cover image via @yoyoicecream/Twitter