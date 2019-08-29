fbpx

Elderly man takes long drag on cigarette in Teban Gardens HDB lift as he treats laws as suggestions

Like a chimney.

Tanya Ong | August 29, 03:03 pm

One good reason for not smoking in HDB lifts is because it is inconsiderate to other people within the same space.

Another reason: Smoking in the lift is very much illegal.

All these reasons, however, have done nothing to deter one elderly man in a HDB block lift in Teban Gardens from doing so anyway.

Man smokes in lift

According to a video shared to Facebook, a man can be seen taking a lit cigarette into a HDB lift.

While the lift was travelling up, he took a long drag from it and exhaled the smoke in an enclosed area

Screenshot via FB video.
Screenshot via FB video.
Screenshot via FB video.

He then exited at the eighth floor, where he continued smoking his cigarette.

Screenshot from FB video.

The incident apparently took place at Teban Gardens Block 44.

People respond to video

Some commenters expressed their disapproval in response to the man’s behaviour:

Others suggested “(giving) uncle a break”:

One comment, though, preferred to imagine the possibilities of two people sharing a meaningful moment within the confines of a HDB lift:

OK, cool.

This is the Facebook video:

Top photo composite image, via video screenshots.

