Heavy traffic at Tuas Checkpoint due to laggy immigration clearance system in S’pore

Travellers coming in from Johor on Aug. 29 might be stuck on the land crossing for a bit if they are entering via Tuas Checkpoint.

According to a Facebook update by the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, heavy traffic on both arrival and departure sides of Tuas Checkpoint is due to an intermittent slowness of the immigration clearance system.

Here’s ICA’s full statement which was posted at 7:45am:

Heavy arrival and departure traffic at Tuas checkpoint due to intermittent slowness of our immigration clearance system. Delays are expected. The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) regrets the inconvenience caused to travellers and seeks their understanding and patience. Please refer to ICA Facebook page for more official updates.

Another update at 10:45am:

Heavy departure traffic at Woodlands Checkpoint due to backflow of traffic from Malaysia. Delays are expected. Please check One Motoring website before embarking on your journey.

Heavy traffic flow at Tuas Checkpoint

Motorists and commuters have been stuck in heavy traffic from as early as 6:20am.

Here’s the current situation:

Situation at around 11:30am on Aug. 29

Some motorists took to ICA’s Facebook page to express their unhappiness.

It was especially unbearable for those who hadn’t had breakfast or those who needed a toilet break.

Top photo collage from One Motoring and The Car Pool.