Trump claims First Lady Melania has ‘gotten to know’ Kim Jong Un. She has never met him.

At the G7 Summit on Aug. 26, United States President Donald Trump said his wife Melania Trump had “gotten to know” North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump also claimed that, like him, she believes that the reclusive nation has huge potential.

The First Lady has never met Kim, or even spoken to him before.

Trump knows Kim “extremely well”

During a news conference at the G7 conference in France, Trump suggested to members of the press that he had come to know Kim “extremely well”, and stated that his wife had too.

“The First Lady has gotten to know Kim Jong Un and I think she’d agree with me, he is a man with a country that has tremendous potential,” said Trump.

Meanwhile, Melania simply watched emotionlessly from the audience.

Trump had three meetings with Kim. Melania was never there.

Trump had previously met Kim three times, after initially being at loggerheads with one another.

The U.S. president first met Kim at a historic meeting in Singapore, back in June 2018.

It was the first-ever meeting between leaders of the U.S. and North Korea, and the two leaders signed a joint statement pledging to move towards the complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

Their second meeting was in Hanoi, where they were meant to continue talks on denuclearisation. However, the summit fell apart and ended abruptly without any firm deal in place.

The two leaders met for a third time at the demilitarised zone between North Korea and South Korea, which was the first time any US president has stepped on North Korean soil.

However, Melania was not present for any of these meetings.

White House fact-checks Trump

A spokeswoman from the White House later clarified that Melania had never met Kim.

“President Trump confides in his wife on many issues including the detailed elements of his strong relationship with Chairman Kim — and while the First Lady hasn’t met him, the president feels like she’s gotten to know him too,” she said.

