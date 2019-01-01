S’porean speed skater Trevor Tan, 16, wins gold in 1,000m category beating China & Korea

Singaporean speed skater Trevor Tan has won the gold medal in the 2019 Asian Open Short Track Speed Skating Trophy 1,000m Junior B Men’s Category.

Highlight video:

This is the full video:

He came from behind to beat powerhouses China and Korea in his race in Kunming, China on Aug. 28.

Trevor took a gap year from Sports School to train in Korea in early 2019.

He decided he wanted to do it alone at the tender age of 16.

Who is Trevor Tan?

Trevor left Singapore on Jan. 7, 2019 to go to Goyang Club in Gyeonggi, South Korea to train for one year, in a bid to qualify for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

His is aged 16 in 2019.

The Singapore Sports School (SSP) student put his studies on hold for a year.

He has trained at the Goyang Club four times on shorter stints before since mid-2017.

At the Goyang Club, Trevor trains alongside top speed skaters and Olympic champions.

Trevor has also set his sights on doing well at the SEA Games in the Philippines at the end of 2019, and the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne, Switzerland.

At the end of his overseas stint, Trevor will return to the SSP next year to resume his studies in Year Five of the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme.

Trevor was one of the first two winter sports athletes to join the SSP, along with figure skater Pagiel Sng in 2017.

Student-athletes are granted Leave of Absence while they were at Sports School to pursue sporting achievements.