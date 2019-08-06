Temasek Poly students’ 37-second ‘I Want It That Way’ Backstreet Boys remake wins internet worldwide

A group of Temasek Polytechnic students created a hilarious version of the cryptic I Want It That Way classic by American boyband Backstreet Boys in their lecture hall.

Pure gold

It might appear to be nothing fancy, as it is just a really basic cover of the song.

But it is the spirit that counts as the TP boys simply nailed every moment in the video.

From singing with a Pokka green tea as a mic

To stepping onto the front desk naturally via the lecturer’s chair (without shoes, of course)

And there’s always that one person who (almost) can’t get the lyrics right

Followed by a surprise appearance from the hall’s cupboard

A grand entrance of the last dude with the door slam before a perfect sing-along to end off.

Not a second of boredom.

Went viral

No surprises here, as the 37-second video has been making waves online and was even picked up by international Facebook pages.

In merely two weeks, the video was viewed 4.3million times on Unilad Sound:

And some other page:

The original video shared by user @_irhuzdamha on Twitter on Aug. 6 has also broken 1.3 million viewership:

Putting Singapore on the map.

Just like how we want it that way.