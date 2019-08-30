Son of dead S’porean kayaker shares emotional pain family experienced during search

Two Singaporeans who went on a kayaking expedition in Mersing went missing earlier this month.

Search operations found 1 body, other remained missing

After a 10-day search operation involving multi-agency personnel from both Malaysia and Singapore, the body of one kayaker, 57-year-old Josephine Puah Geok Tin, was found on Aug. 14, 2019.

The search was called off as there were no clues after Puah was found and 62-year-old Tan Eng Soon remained missing.

It has been a gruelling period for families and friends of the two victims.

While Tan was not found, his family took comfort that he will forever be with the sea that he had always loved.

Emotional rollercoaster

It has almost been a month since the tragedy and Phua’s son, Louis Pang, wrote an emotional account on Instagram to share what the family went through during that period.

In the post, Pang described how Phua constantly nudged him to help her with the preparation prior to the expedition, asking him to go shopping with her and borrowed his army outfield equipment.

While the family knew the expedition in Mersing would be a challenging one, they were assured that Phua would be able to overcome the obstacles and were looking forward to hear stories from her afterward.

When the news broke, a relative checked with the family whether one of the missing kayakers was Phua but the family just brushed it off until they received the call from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as he wrote:

Uncle KT saw the news and said that there were two people missing from the kayaking expedition and asked whether it was my Mummy. My mind went blank for a second and my next thought was: ” I don’t think it will be her…her survival skills are off the chart…can dive, can climb, can run marathon (better than my timing in her younger days), shouldn’t be her la. If it’s her she sure will come back one.”

While the search was ongoing, the family still held onto hopes that Phua would return alive.

As the son, Pang also saw the vulnerable side of his father and had to pull himself together to support the family.

Keeping our hopes as high as we can, and yet I have to somehow find the strength to handle everything from the updates, to coordination, to media, to everything else that was going down at Mersing. With each passing day, I saw Papa getting weaker and weaker emotionally and physically and it gave me more reason to step up.

However, an officer eventually broke the bad news and he was asked to verify the body on Aug. 14, 2019.

Pang struggled to believe until the very moment he saw Phua’s body:

My whole body was constantly filled with anxiety and fear. Praying very hard that the body is not my Mummy’s, however, a part of me was getting my heart ready for the worst. I picked up my courage and garnered any strength I could find. I walked into the room alone to identify the body. When they revealed the body, I could immediately recognise her. I was overcome by a tsunami of emotions and shivered as I shouted, “Mummy, come back home with me. It’s time to come home, I’m here to bring you back!”.

On Aug. 15, the family went to Kuala Kemama beach, where the body was found, and did a ritual to bring Phua’s spirit back.

Pang ended the reflection by saying he took comfort in the fact that his mother was found at such a beautiful location.

You can read Pang’s full reflection here:

