90,000 signatures on petition by S’porean lady, 18, pleading with Australian govt not to deport her family

One Singaporean family, who emigrated to Australia several years ago, received some extremely distressing news when authorities there informed them they were to be deported back to Singapore.

Whole family to be deported because of father’s health condition

The family of four are currently residing in Warrnambool, Melbourne, after moving seven years ago.

Vanisre Rajasegaran, 18, is in her final months of senior secondary school, and planned to study medicine in university.

Her mother works in childcare, while her father works in aged care, according to SBS News.

However, the entire family, including Vanisre Rajasegaran’s eight-year-old brother, were told they would have to be deported due to one family member’s ill health.

Vanisre Rajasegaran’s father was diagnosed with a degenerative kidney disease in 2016.

Due to his condition, he failed to meet the immigration health criteria, which aims to prevent migrants’ health conditions from becoming a burden to taxpayers.

Officials from Australia’s Department of Home Affairs deemed her father’s health condition as a “significant cost” to the Australian community and healthcare system.

In a hypothetical worst-case scenario, her father’s condition could require medical and surgical services, pharmaceuticals, dialysis and possibly an organ transplant, costing an estimated A$681,749 (S$639,308)

The family was then informed that they were given 28 days to leave the country.

Petition to plead with government

With nowhere to turn to, Vanisre Rajasegaran started an online petition in a bid to change her situation.

In a letter addressed to David Coleman, the minister for immigration, citizenship, migrant services and multicultural affairs, Vanisre Rajasegaran pleaded for her family to stay:

“Our plea to stay comes from the disapproval of immigration because of my father’s health condition. However, my family and I have so much more to offer as we are genuine contributors to our community in country Victoria, Warrnambool. My father is so much more than his health condition however no considerations have been taken as to my father doing his best to improve his condition and even to the extent opting out medical treatments to avoid burdening the healthcare system. He shouldn’t have to do that just to keep his family in Australia.”

In her appeal, she listed the ways she and her family have contributed to the Australian community.

Vanisre Rajasegaran herself was a “star student”, and had apparently represented her state in leadership competitions.

She further defended her father, stating that he should not have to be punished for a condition he could not control.

SBS News reported that Rajasegaran père had actually seen improvements in his health condition after making some lifestyle changes since his diagnosis in 2016.

Vanisre Rajasegaran wrote:

“It is upsetting that my father, who is the reason behind my success, is being penalised for carrying a condition when really, no one should be made to feel this way.”

Vanisre Rajasegaran then called on Australians to fight “to help my family and I stay in Australia”:

“My family and I although not yet citizens see ourselves calling this place our home regardless of our status.”

Minister intervened, family granted new visa

The petition gained traction online and managed to receive over 90,000 signatures within just 10 days.

And the groundswell of support from Australians managed to catch the attention of local member of parliament and education minister Dan Tehan.

Tehan reportedly petitioned for fellow immigration minister Coleman to overturn the department ruling, which almost saw the Rajasegaran family close to being deported back to Singapore.

In a fortunate turn of events, the family was granted permanent residency on Aug. 16, reported ABC News.

The family received the good news less than a week to the date they were supposed to leave the country.

Vanisre Rajasegaran said it “feels like a big weight off her chest”.

“My family and I have worked so hard for seven years to get where we are today, with the support of the community and everyone else, it is truly amazing.”

You can watch a segment of the story discussed on Australian media here:

This family were almost deported, but the immigration minister stepped in after a petition racked up over 90,000 signatures! Their daughter is the school captain of her school, and hopes to be a doctor in rural areas of Australia. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/i4503a3bKl — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) August 16, 2019

Top photo from Change.org