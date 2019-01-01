August 2019 to be S’pore’s driest August ever since records started in 1869

August 2019 is going down in Singapore history as the hottest and driest August ever recorded since temperature records started in 1929, and rainfall records began in 1869.

Advertisement

Hottest August ever

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said in an update on Friday, Aug. 30 that the mean monthly temperature at Changi for August was 29.1°C.

This was 0.2°C above the highest ever mean monthly temperature for August, which was recorded in 2016.

MSS said: “August 2019 is thus likely to be the warmest ever August in Singapore since temperature records started in 1929.”

Driest August ever

Rainfall for August recorded at Changi for the first 29 days of August 2019 was just 11.8mm.

This was way less than the 18mm recorded in 1888.

With two days of the month left, it is highly likely that August 2019 is on track to be the driest August since rainfall records began in 1869.

Advertisement

Slight haze may come back in first-half of September

Occasional haze may affect Singapore in the next two weeks along with some brief thundery showers, the MSS said.

Hotspots with smoke plumes continue to be observed in parts of Sumatra and Kalimantan.

Depending on the direction of the prevailing winds and the proximity and extent of the fires, Singapore may experience occasional haze.

Set to remain hot in first-half of September

The first fortnight of September is set to stay hot and dry in Singapore.

Daily temperatures for the first fortnight of September is forecast to range between 26°C and 34°C on most days, with highs of around 35°C on a few days.

Warm nights with daily minimum temperatures above 26°C are expected on some days, reaching around 28°C in the southern and eastern coastal areas.

Advertisement

Set to remain dry in first-half of September

The rainfall in the first fortnight of September is likely to be significantly below normal.

A monsoon rain band is forecast to remain away from Singapore and over the northern South-east Asia region.

Dry weather is forecast to prevail over Singapore and the surrounding region as a result.

Some respite

However, localised short-duration thundery showers can still be expected on four to five days between the late morning and early afternoon.

Sumatra squalls are forecast to bring thundery showers and gusty winds on one to two mornings.

Advertisement

17-day dry spell in 2019

MSS said that Singapore experienced a dry spell of 17 consecutive days from July 31 to Aug. 16.

A dry spell is defined as a period of at least 15 consecutive days with daily total rainfall of less than 1mm.

The dry spell eased on Aug. 17 when showers fell over many parts of the island.