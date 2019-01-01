Over 20 students & teachers from Punggol Primary School down with diarrhoea, stomach pain during camp

More than 20 students and teachers from Punggol Primary School were struck with diarrhoea and stomach pain midway through a three-day camp.

Over 20 students and teachers unwell

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the school sent out a notice to parents on Aug. 30 informing them that some Primary 5 students were ill during the camp.

Over 20 students and teachers were down with diarrhoea and stomach pain on Friday morning (Aug. 29).

The camp, attended by about 200 students, was held at the Dairy Farm Outdoor Adventure Learning Centre.

As such, the school decided to cut short the camp, which started on Thursday (Aug. 28).

The students were ferried back to school on Friday night. ST reported that a big group of parents were seen waiting outside the school gate for their children.

While some students told the paper that they felt better after resting, some of the more severe cases went home left the camp earlier to go home.

Cause unclear

It is unclear if the illness was caused by food eaten at camp.

According to ST, the food was catered and laid out buffet-style. Students had to bring their own cutlery, lunch boxes, and cups.

One student told the paper that he had diarrhoea even though he had washed his utensils and cutlery thoroughly.

Top image via Google Street View.