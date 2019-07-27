fbpx

S’pore police looking for 2 people in couple hoodies to assist in Suntec City shop theft case

Tanya Ong | August 29, 10:51 am

The Singapore police is currently looking for a man and a woman to assist with investigations regarding a shop theft case.

Here’s the photo of them:

Photo via SPF press release.

In the photo, the both of them appear to be holding hands, which may or may not suggest that they are in a relationship.

They also appear to be wearing matching hoodies with a Venom design.

Here’s a photo of a similar jacket, which can be found on Amazon:

According to the news release, a case of shop theft in Suntec City was reported on July 27, 2019.

The couple’s exact involvement in the case was not specified.

However, anyone with information on them is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online.

All information will be kept confidential.

Top photo via SPF media release.

